DaDrama: Twitter Won’t Let DaniLeigh Forget Her Alleged Colorism Despite Issues With DaBaby #DaniLeigh

Despite having an aversion to the space bar and being beefing co-parents, it doesn’t seem like DaniLeigh and DaBaby have much else in common at the moment. After the debacle of their argument going wide on social media, folks on Twitter are reminding DaniLeigh for her jabs at the mothers of the Charlotte rapper’s children and their complexion, among other points.

In the past 24 hours, it’s been revealed that DaniLeigh was apparently living with DaBaby in North Carolina in a condo with their infant daughter, even looking cozy in some images that made it to the Internet. However, there was some serious arguing going down in another series of videos that went wide from Instagram Live that seemingly pointed to greater issues between them.

It was later discussed by observers that DaBaby booted DaniLeigh out of his home because, according to her, the rapper was upset because she had a Plan B kit sent to his home. By way of a series of videos and lengthy statements posted to their Instagram Story feeds, DaniLeigh confirmed in detail that she was able to have her assistant arrange a way out of DaBaby’s residence and far away from the drama. Also according to DaniLeigh, she didn’t leave the home as DaBaby ordered and apparently did so when her assistant aided her.

If DaniLeigh thought that social media would be sympathetic to her plight, she soon found out that she would be incorrect. Twitter users have DaniLeigh’s name trending and while there were some who showed support, the responses under the trending topic were overwhelmingly negative. Some social media accounts also attempted to wring some humor from the situation via TikTok and spoof videos, failing miserably.

We’ve got those reactions below.

