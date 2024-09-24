Couture, Cool and Effortlessly Chic: 8 Times Solange Knowles Slayed Fashion Week

8 Times Solange Knowles Slayed Fashion Week
Style Gallery: 8 Times Solange Knowles Slayed Fashion WeekHer love affair with Fashion Week began around 2010 when she was first spotted front row. Since then, she’s worn everything from bold prints and statement fringe to monochromatic looks and unexpected fabrics. Solange is a fashion girlie’s fashion girly. So, let’s look at some of her top looks.
1. Paris Fashion Week – June 2019
Solange Knowles looks stunning in a floral and tropical explosion. The artists wears a print monochromatic look with a halter top, thigh-high slide slits, and matching boots. Around her neck, Solange wore a a sculpted black necklace in a flower pattern. Yes, Sis!
2. Paris Fashion Week – March 2017
Solange Knowles shut down the Chloe show at the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018 presentation on March 2, 2017. Solange looks ethereal, bohoo chic, and captivating in a white lace dress with a half-circle shaped nude clutch.
3. Milan Fashion Week – September 2022
Green leather never looked so good! Solange Knowles poses during Milan Fashion Week in September 2022 wearing a yummy, soft leather jacket and short set we love. Solange paired her set with long braids and black shades.
4. Milan Fashion Week – February 2024
Solange Knowles shows the power of a good pair of jeans in this set. She wears a black shirt with black Gucci sunglasses, a Gucci belt, jeans, and a Gucci bag outside the Gucci show this past February in Milan.
5. New York Fashion Week – September 2016
Solange Knowles is sophisticated and sultry in red. Attending the House of Peroni (NYC) party, Solange wears a red sheer top, red pants, and red pumps.
6. Milan Fashion Week – February 2024
Solange Knowles in black is a match made in heaven. We are loving the black wrap dress she wore to celebrate Ferragamo at Milan Fashion Week this past February 2024.
7. New York Fashion Week – September 2015
Solange Knowles poses front row at the Prabal Gurung show at New York Fashion Week. We are gagging over her burnt orange, red, and light pink set.
8. New York Fashion Week – September 2015
It’s the boots for us! Get into Solange’s tan cage knee high boots. Matching the eyelet design of her dress, the singer’s boots are made for walking (and stepping on necks).
