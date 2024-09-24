Couture, Cool and Effortlessly Chic: 8 Times Solange Knowles Slayed Fashion Week

Love Style & Fashion? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Style Gallery: 8 Times Solange Knowles Slayed Fashion Week Her love affair with Fashion Week began around 2010 when she was first spotted front row. Since then, she’s worn everything from bold prints and statement fringe to monochromatic looks and unexpected fabrics. Solange is a fashion girlie’s fashion girly. So, let’s look at some of her top looks. When it comes to show-stopping, jaw-dropping fashion, there’s one name that consistently comes up worldwide: Solange Knowles . No matter the fashion week season, the city, or the runway, Solange is our ultimate style muse.Whether turning heads with her street style on the way to shows, sitting front row at the hottest presentations, or basking in her recent moments as a proud mother, Sis is synonymous with the slay. What’s even more inspiring is how Solange doesn’t care what people think, say, or opine, about her fashion choices. Solange sees her attire as an extension of herself, her personality, and her music. For her, style is an expression of her art.Solange blesses the fashion world with her presence. Beyoncé’s sister serves us looks that are both eclectic and chic. She’s carefree yet couture, trendy yet timeless, bold yet refined. No one does it quite like Solange. RELATED: Solange Knowles Slays In Latest Louis Vuitton Campaign Most recently, Solange made headlines with her appearance at Milan Fashion Week during the Jil Sander Spring 2025 show. Looking fabulous, she wore an all-black ensemble the designer provided, featuring an oversized cozy sweater and a thick black knit skirt with a lace-like design. Her hair was styled in long, sleek ponytails cascading down her back. Solange finished the look with silver jewelry and a black and silver bag.Solange wasn’t just there to enjoy the show—she proudly supported her son, Daniel Julez Smith, Jr. , as he graced the runway. Her appearance at the show was yet another reminder that whether she’s supporting her son or setting the standard in fashion, Solange remains an undeniable force.Her love affair with Fashion Week began around 2010 when she was first spotted front row. Since then, she’s worn everything from bold prints and statement fringe to monochromatic looks and unexpected fabrics. Solange is a fashion girlie’s fashion girly. So, let’s look at some of her top looks.

1. Paris Fashion Week – June 2019 Source: Getty Solange Knowles looks stunning in a floral and tropical explosion. The artists wears a print monochromatic look with a halter top, thigh-high slide slits, and matching boots. Around her neck, Solange wore a a sculpted black necklace in a flower pattern. Yes, Sis!

2. Paris Fashion Week – March 2017 Source: Getty Solange Knowles shut down the Chloe show at the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018 presentation on March 2, 2017. Solange looks ethereal, bohoo chic, and captivating in a white lace dress with a half-circle shaped nude clutch.

3. Milan Fashion Week – September 2022 Source: Getty Green leather never looked so good! Solange Knowles poses during Milan Fashion Week in September 2022 wearing a yummy, soft leather jacket and short set we love. Solange paired her set with long braids and black shades.

4. Milan Fashion Week – February 2024 Source: Getty Solange Knowles shows the power of a good pair of jeans in this set. She wears a black shirt with black Gucci sunglasses, a Gucci belt, jeans, and a Gucci bag outside the Gucci show this past February in Milan.

5. New York Fashion Week – September 2016 Source: Getty Solange Knowles is sophisticated and sultry in red. Attending the House of Peroni (NYC) party, Solange wears a red sheer top, red pants, and red pumps.

6. Milan Fashion Week – February 2024 Source: Getty Solange Knowles in black is a match made in heaven. We are loving the black wrap dress she wore to celebrate Ferragamo at Milan Fashion Week this past February 2024.

7. New York Fashion Week – September 2015 Source: Getty Solange Knowles poses front row at the Prabal Gurung show at New York Fashion Week. We are gagging over her burnt orange, red, and light pink set.