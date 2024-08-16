Countries Located In Central Africa

Countries In Central Africa
Learn About The 54 Countries of AfricaAfrica is the 2nd largest continent of all 7 around the world with an area of 11,724,000 square miles but has the most countries with 54. Asia, is the largest covering 17,226,200 square miles with 48 countries. The remaining continents; North America has 23 countries, South America has 12 countries, Europe has 44 countries and lastly, Australia and Antarctica, which are both a country and continent. Also See: The 7 Continents On Earth There are 8 countries located in the central region of the continent of Africa; Angola, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea and Gabon. Continue reading for information on each country!
1. Angola
Angola is bordered by DR Congo, Zambia, and Namibia.
Like the USA has 50 states, Angola has 18 provinces
2. Cameroon
Cameroon is bordered by Nigeria, Chad, Central African Republic, Congo, Gabon and Equatorial Guinea.
Like the USA has 50 states, Cameroon has 10 regions.
3. Central African Republic
Central African Republic is bordered by Chad, Sudan, South Sudan, DR Congo, Congo and Cameroon.
Like the USA has 50 states, Central African Republic has 14 administrative prefectures.
4. Chad
Chad is bordered by Libya, Sudan, Central African Republic, Nigeria and Niger.
Like the USA has 50 states, Chad has 23 regions.
5. Congo
Congo is bordered by Central African Republic, Cameroon, Gabon and Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Like the USA has 50 states, Congo has 11 provinces
6. Democratic Republic of the Congo
Democratic Republic of the Congo is bordered by Central African Republic, South Sudan, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, Zambia, Angola, and Congo.
Like the USA has 50 states, Democratic Republic of the Congo has 26 provinces
7. Equatorial Guinea
Equatorial Guinea is bordered by Cameroon and Gabon.
Like the USA has 50 states, Equatorial Guinea has 2 regions and 8 provinces.
8. Gabon
Gabon is bordered by Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon and Congo.
Like the USA has 50 states, Gabon has 9 provinces
