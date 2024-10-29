Tory Lanez Accuses Ex-Attorney of Working With Roc Nation
Conspiracy Tapes: Tory Lanez Accuses His Former Attorney of Being In Bed With Roc Nation, She Calls C A P
Per TMZ Hip Hop:
The incarcerated “Say It” singer claims he took on Holley to represent him without knowing she had business ties to Megan’s record label, Roc Nation.
Tory cites Hulu’s hit series “Reasonable Doubt” as the source of her conflict of interest. He says Holley served as one of the principal producers on the show, which is loosely based on her life as a celeb attorney.
Megan and Beyoncé’s Grammy Award-winning collab “Savage (Remix)” was featured in season 2 of the show, as was a track from Holley’s daughter Nayanna, who has sung backup for Beyoncé in the past.The “Say It” singer also claims that Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez allegedly gave Megan Thee Stallion statements and that Holly left him to the wolves when she stopped representing him on December 18, five days before he was found guilty after he paid Holley $200K-$300K to retain her services. Lanez claims that his refusal to accept a guilty plea led Holley not even to attempt to do what he hired her for and fight for his innocence. Holley allegedly told a DNA expert to perform extensive analysis on the gun that he claims he never touched. The jailed musician believes Holley was taking marching orders to make him plead out. When the evil Roc Nation’s plans failed, she “withdrew under the pretense that a witness accused her of bribery to affect her testimony on Tory’s behalf — which Tory says was never true,” TMZ Hip Hop reports. Lanez wants the California State Bar to discipline Holley for her alleged ethical breaches and wants his money back.
Holley Calls C A P On His ClaimsOf course, Holley didn’t just sit back and let Lanez sing his allegations. In response, she told the celebrity gossip site, “Mr. Peterson brought these meritless claims to the State Bar over a year ago, and they were summarily rejected, and the matter was promptly closed. His actions to publicize this failed effort are likely tied to the appeal of his criminal conviction, for which I wish him well.” TMZ Hip Hop also learned of a letter sent by Holley’s counsel to the State Bar in November 2023 flatly denying Lanez’s claims. The letter said Holley “has no relationship whatsoever with Roc Nation, ” adding, “Ms. Holley has never represented Roc Nation, nor has Roc Nation ever been a client of our law firm.” Of course, social media is talking, with his fans believing that Lanez has a case while ignoring the facts, while other people are just rolling their eyes at the latest news surrounding him. Funny, this all comes on the heels of Megan Thee Stallion’s documentary, which will highlight the shooting. Could someone be trying to avoid the bad press coming his way? Probably. You can see what people are saying on the matter in the gallery below.
1. G L A Z I N G
2. Meghann Thee Attorney with a word
3. Did they?
4. They not like us. We tell it how it is.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9. Oh really?
10.
Conspiracy Tapes: Tory Lanez Accuses His Former Attorney of Being In Bed With Roc Nation, She Calls C A P was originally published on hiphopwired.com