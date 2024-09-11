Commemorate 9/11 With The Best Films Honoring The Tragic Events That Took Place

Commemorate 9/11 With The Best Films To Honor Today
Here are some of the best films inspired by 9/11, each offering a unique perspective on the tragedy and its aftermath:
1. 'World Trade Center'
Oliver Stone’s World Trade Center tells the story of two Port Authority police officers, John McLoughlin (Nicolas Cage) and Will Jimeno (Michael Peña), who were trapped under the rubble of the collapsed Twin Towers. The film focuses on their harrowing ordeal and the courage of the first responders who risked their lives to save them. Stone’s approach is less political and more human, emphasizing the strength and resilience of those who faced unimaginable terror.
2. 'Zero Dark Thirty'
Following the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Osama bin Laden becomes one of the most-wanted men on the planet. The worldwide manhunt for the terrorist leader occupies the resources and attention of two U.S. presidential administrations. Ultimately, it is the work of a dedicated female operative (Jessica Chastain) that proves instrumental in finally locating bin Laden. In May 2011, Navy SEALs launch a nighttime strike, killing bin Laden in his compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan.
3. 'Extremely Loud And Incredibly Close'
Oskar (Thomas Horn), who lost his father (Tom Hanks) in the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center, is convinced that his dad left a final message for him somewhere in the city. Upon finding a mysterious key in his father’s closet, Oskar sets out in search of the lock it fits. Feeling disconnected from his grieving mother (Sandra Bullock) and driven by a tirelessly active mind, Oskar has a journey of discovery that takes him beyond his loss and leads to a greater understanding of the world.
4. 'United 93'
Directed by Paul Greengrass, United 93 is a harrowing real-time account of the events aboard United Airlines Flight 93, which was hijacked on September 11. The film pays tribute to the passengers who heroically attempted to regain control of the plane, ultimately preventing it from reaching its intended target. Greengrass’s use of handheld cameras and a mostly unknown cast lends an unsettling realism to the film, making it one of the most emotionally intense portrayals of 9/11.
5. 'Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror'
6. 'Reign Over Me'
Charlie Fineman (Adam Sandler), who lost his family in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, still grieves over their deaths. He runs into his former college roommate, Alan Johnson (Don Cheadle), and the two rekindle their friendship. Alan himself is feeling the strain of family and professional responsibilities, and his renewed bond with Charlie gives both men the strength to carry on during a turning point in their lives.
7. 'The Report'
8. 'The King of Staten Island'
9. 'The Flight That Fought Back'
10. 'Fahrenheit 9/11'
Michael Moore’s political documentary uses humor and connect-the-dots investigative journalism to question the Bush administration’s motives for wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. The film argues that President George W. Bush and his inner circle used the media to further an agenda that exploited the 9/11 attacks. The close ties of the Saudis to the Bush family, the cynical profiteering of corporations and a political elite beholden to special interests are all cited as elements of a corrupt system.
