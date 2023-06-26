The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

The real-life Happy Gilmore has just made a commitment to Ball State Univeristy for, guess what sport…golfing! The incoming freshman has committed his academic and golf career to the University, receiving praise from many due to his unique name.

If you aren’t familiar, Happy Gilmore was the 1996 blockbuster film starring Adam Sandler. The movie is a classic to this day, pulling in comedy and golf fans from all across the world. Adam Sandler himself chimed into the Twitter thread to wish Happy good luck stating, “Go get em Happy. Pulling for you.”

As a new Cardinal at Ball State University, we’re hoping for success through Happy’s academic and sports career!

College Golfer “Happy Gilmore” Commits to Ball State; Adam Sandler Approves was originally published on hot1009.com