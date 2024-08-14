Colin Kaepernick’s Still Fighting For An NFL Comeback & Wants To Play Flag Football At 2028 Olympics

Colin Kaepernick's Still Fighting For An NFL Comeback &
Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played football professionally for about eight years but refuses to give up. The 36-year-old still believes he can make it back to the NFL and expressed his desire to return during a recent interview with Sky Sports during the Paris Olympics. “We’re still training, still pushing. So, hopefully, we just gotta get one of these team owners to open up. I could bring a lot to a team and help them win a championship,” he told Sky Sports. “It’s something I’ve trained my whole life for so to be able to step back on the field, I think that would be a major moment, major accomplishment for me.” Even if he doesn’t reenter the National Football League, Kaep is willing to participate in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics when flag football makes its debut, despite being 40 years old then. “Hopefully, we’ll be out there,” Kaepernick said. “We’re gonna work on some things, see if we can make it in there. But we’d love to be out there.” Though he’s in his mid-thirties, some of the most dominant quarterbacks right now are of similar age, like New York Jet Aaron Rodgers, who’s 40, Matthew Stafford, who’s 36, and Russell Wilson, who’s 35. And you can’t forget Tom Brady, who retired at 45, just a year removed from a Super Bowl win. Kaepernick had a promising career despite being drafted in the second round of the 2011 draft and only getting playing time after QB1 Alex Smith suffered a concussion. He was ruled out for the remainder of the 2012 season as he led the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl. Despite losing to the Baltimore Ravens, Kaepernick proved he was a valuable first option until he got blackballed from the league for kneeling during the National Anthem to protest police brutality and Black oppression. See how social media is reacting to Kaepernick still wanting another shot in the NFL below.
originally published on cassiuslife.com
