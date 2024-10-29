CNN Guest Implies Medhi Hasan Is A Terrorist, Xitter Erupts

CNN Guest Implies Mehdi Hasan Is A Terrorist, Xitter Erupts
CNN discussion fell into chaos as guest panelist Mehdi Hasan was labeled a terrorist by another guest, and social media was incensed. On Monday night (October 28), CNN host Abby Phillip was moderating a panel discussion that devolved into chaos as one guest panelist inferred that Medhi Hasan, another panelist, was a terrorist. The discussion was centered on the controversial Donald Trump campaign rally held the day before in Madison Square Garden, including Hasan and conservative Ryan Girdusky. Hasan opined that if right-wing supporters of Trump didn’t want to be labeled as “Nazis”, they shouldn’t make anti-Semitic statements. “You’re called an anti-Semite more than anyone at this table,” Girdusky replied, to which Hasan retorted, “Yeah, by you.” As Hasan stated that his support of the Palestinian people made him susceptible to those attacks, Girdusky then said, “Well, I hope your beeper doesn’t go off,” referring to the Israeli military operation targeting Hezbollah operatives in Lebanon weeks ago by setting off their pagers which contained hidden explosives.A
Girdusky tried to continue speaking but the former MSNBC host cut him off. “Did you just say I should die? Did you just say I should be killed live on CNN?”, he asked. Girdusky then claimed he thought Hasan supported the Hamas terror organization, which Hasan denied, leading Girdusky to say, “Then, I apologize.” The other panelists were stunned as Phillip said, “Ryan, that is completely out of pocket.” The program went to commercial, and Hasan and Girdusky weren’t present. Phillip would issue an apology to Hasan and the viewers on-air.
Here’s the video of Ryan Gidursky saying to Mehdi Hasan, “I hope your beeper doesn’t go off.” https://t.co/Zn1B7SCI8i pic.twitter.com/5MX93GOeAe— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 29, 2024
CNN would issue a statement on X, formerly Twitter, banning Girdusky from appearing on the network. Girdusky attacked CNN afterward, writing in another post on X: “You can stay on CNN if you falsely call every Republican a Nazi and have taken money from Qatar-funded media. Apparently you can’t go on CNN if you make a joke. I’m glad America gets to see what CNN stands for.” The situation was met with outrage by many on social media who viewed the clip. Lawyer Qasim Rashid questioned the network’s decision to have Girdusky on in the first place: “He calls it a “joke” but his racist comment isn’t isolated. He’s a Project 2025 advisor, runs a racist PAC, & previously wrote for a Nazi—yet CNN invited him on anyway. Why?”
Phillip: I want to apologize to Mehdi Hasan for what was said at this table. It was completely unacceptable when we get this discussion started, you’ll see that Ryan is not at the table… I want to apologize to the viewers at home pic.twitter.com/wyPaStHUex— Acyn (@Acyn) October 29, 2024
MAGA pundit Ryan Girdusky spewed to Hasan “I hope your beeper doesn’t go off.”He calls it a “joke” but his racist comment isn’t isolated. He’s a Project 2025 advisor, runs a racist PAC, & previously wrote for a Nazi—yet CNN invited him on anyway. Why?https://t.co/dKvLG9W7ie — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) October 29, 2024
