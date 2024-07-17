#CityCinderella Trends As Fans Get A Preview Of JT’s Debut Solo Project
https://twitter.com/rapalert6/status/1813634456659632352 Of course, her fanbase AKA “The Juvies” loves how hard JT is going and praises the roll out of the mixtape and debut solo project. Check out the full documentary below: Keep scrolling for fan reactions and comments!Miami rapper JT is gearing up to drop her highly anticipated “City Cinderella” mixtape this Friday but today she gave fans a behind-the-scenes preview of her first solo project. The City Girls alum gave fans a look at her journey from the platinum-selling rap duo to her solo musical endeavors. She also gave us a sneak peek of track number six on the protect titled Lemon Pepper, ” featuring Stunna Girl and fans are loving the vibes! Check it out below:
