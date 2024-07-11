Chris Brown Makes R&B History!
Chris Brown Makes R&B History!
Chris Brown is on a roll and making history! He’s officially the first R&B singer with 50 top 40 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. That’s not all, folks! Brown also boasts over 100 total entries on the Hot 100. His recent R&B top 10 hit secured him this record-breaking achievement. With 96 placements on the Hot R&B Songs chart overall, Chris Brown remains the king of that chart as well. Congrats to Chris Brown on his impressive musical journey!
1. Chris Brown – Sensational ft. Davido, Lojay
2. Chris Brown, Young Thug – Go Crazy
3. Chris Brown – No Guidance ft. Drake
4. Chris Brown – Kiss Kiss (Feat. T-Pain)
5. Chris Brown – Gimme That Remix ft. Lil Wayne
Chris Brown Makes R&B History! was originally published on hot1009.com
More from 97.9 The Box