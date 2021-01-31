Chloe Bailey Keeps Breaking The Internet & A Few Weirdos Are Hating

As one half of the singing duo Chloe X Halle, Chloe Bailey has been linked to her sister, future Disney princess Halle Bailey and perhaps unfairly at that. Showing that she’s her own woman, Chloe has been showing off and showing out on the ‘Gram and Tik Tok with most people saluting her expression but the hate brigade is never too far away with their bad takes.
Chloe Bailey, now 22, has garnered some measurable fame alongside her sister after being discovered by Beyoncé. With two full-length albums, a trio of extended plays, and a mixtape, the music has been strong for the Los Angeles-based duo for the past few years now.
While Halle Bailey is still currently filming her landmark role as Princess Ariel in The Little Mermaid, both sisters have acting chops that were displayed on the Black-ish spinoff series, Grown-ish as sisters Sky and Jazz Forster.
The attention is all on Chloe, who shared a sultry dance video to her Instagram page to celebrate her reaching 1 million followers on the platform. It was linked to the still-buzzing Silhouette Challenge, although her version was a whole dance routine that might not be fit for young eyes but still artfully done.
With Chloe Hailey being one of the bigger stars to engage in the challenge along with other videos of her displaying her sensuality, fans are reacting in droves with most comments praising her for owning it on her terms. H
As expected, there are far off corners of the Internet that can’t seem to accept a young Black woman having fun and expressing herself. It should be noted that those critiques are being drowned out by the praise.
Check out all the reactions, chatter, and related videos below.
The gag is y’all sexualized Chloe FIRST just based on her body shape. Now she’s leaning into her sexuality and it’s an issue.— i Hurd i was Cancel (@___inCANdescent) January 31, 2021
God ain’t give Chloe Bailey that body for her to post neck up selfies.— Tiff B., Esq. (@BlackElleWoods) January 31, 2021
Jeanskirt Twitter is just gonna have to DEAL.
None of the women I see talk down on Chloe on here are baddies lol so that tells me everything I need to know— The Linguist Reaper (@TheNerdyEsq) January 31, 2021
If I had Chloe’s body, voice, and production skills...... y’all would be sick of me and my mess. They wouldn’t have been able to contain me this long— Supernova Momma (@SupernovaMomma) January 31, 2021
There’s something about the way people to react uncomfortably to seeing young, Black women step into their womanhood that is wild to witness. Zendaya is going through it. Chloe is going through it. Let them live.— Quise. (@MarquiseDavon) January 31, 2021
Chloe Bailey is a legit musical genius. And she fine. That's really it.— Kimberly Nicole Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) January 31, 2021
Stay away from the girls hating on Chloe, they’re miserable.— Tracee Ellis Sauce (@Return2Mars) January 31, 2021
Chloe does A LOT; there is no disputing that. But who the fuck are you to say she’s doing “too much”. She’s existing the way she wants to & that’s exactly what she should be doing.— The Workshop Queen (@ElWorkshopQueen) January 31, 2021
Open up your notes app & play the Moesha outro while u explore your dry throat feelings
I’m glad Chloe is free within herself. I’m glad she’s expresses herself the way she does. This what we should want for women period.— Coach P (@CoachPSays) January 31, 2021
Let women be who they are as they are. Please.
I don’t think older women are “jealous” of Chloe. That’s a very lazy take based on what I’ve seen.— Eboni (@ebonitpr) January 31, 2021
I don’t understand the fuss over Chloe Bailey. The stuff she does is mild compared to things I see daily. Y’all don’t be knowing these people and get upset when they don’t behave they way you expected them to 😭— UH82CIT 🙃 🇳🇬 (@PrinceHAK33M) January 31, 2021
you can simply exist and people will tell you that you doing too much, call you a hoe, etc. they will always find a reason to shit on you. especially women. ☝🏾 which is how i know chloe isn’t doing anything wrong.— cp. (@culta_klash) January 31, 2021
Chloe Bailey is acting like the average 22 year old, but because she famous y’all wanna overly criticize her. She ain’t doing nothing y’all wasn’t doing behind closed doors your senior year in undergrad 🙃— OtaQu (@iDont_Chase) January 31, 2021
Chloe bailey would make me put my hair in one and say "I don't usually do this"— Kofid-19 (@TheDoctor246) January 31, 2021
Did Chloe tell y'all she was a "good girl" or was that y'all default assumption?— 🥲WOLF CLITZER🥲 (@ESPNFrankie) January 31, 2021
I’m glad I haven’t seen any mutuals bashing Chloe. No weirdo women allowed on my TL.— I Was Not Allowed To Attend Thanksgiving (@itslinzzzz) January 31, 2021
The Chloe x Halle think pieces are winding me up. They do not need to go solo because you lot want to sexualise one when you don’t even listen to their music. Their music works as a duo because they’re so in sync and musically compatible— LET IT BURN (@haniimhome) January 31, 2021
no Chloe Bailey slander allowed on my TL fr. blocked— uly the doll🤍 (@swagnac_101) January 31, 2021
Ppl always start to hate on girls as they enter womanhood and begin to tap into and realize the power of their sexuality. Society cannot take it and feels the need to attack it. Hence the reaction to Chloe now. https://t.co/4xEHXriQQ3— Bath & Bella Works 🚿🕯🛁 (@brownandbella) January 31, 2021