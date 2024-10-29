Chicken Slayer Azealia Banks Attacks Lil Nas X With Homophobic Rant, Sparks Argument

Azealia Banks has done more tweeting than releasing new tunes and while she possesses otherworldly musical talent, she has become known for her social media tirades. Unleashing yet another one of her verbal barrages, Azealia Banks turned her attention onto Lil Nas X, claiming the MONTERO artist is no longer relevant with some heavy dashes of homophobia. On Sunday (October 27), Azealia Banks opened up the X app and began her dissection of Lil Nas X seemingly unprompted.

Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“Lil Nas X really fell off so hard. Lmfao that little c*ntrag swore she was the tea. B*tch has NO BARS. Hahahahaahahahaa,” Banks fired off.In a now-deleted quote reply, LNX wrote, “I could never make a hit song again and you would still never in ur b*ssy soap selling chicken sacrificing botched body hating ass miserable life reach a 10th of my success. Love ur music btw.” Banks then stepped on the gas, writing, “And f*git u almost didn’t have ONE hit if them crackers aint jump in and do charity work. U was out here with flies in the corner of your eyes eating a bowl of porridge with a swollen belly b*tch, saved you for 0.67cents a day head ass COME THE F*CK AGAIN HO @LilNasX i will really smack fire out u b*tch. Sit down.” Quoting another X reply mentioning the deleted LNX tweet, Banks made what appeared to be a direct threat. “Lmfao this f*cking over grown twink don’t make me release them gay ass photos of u mocking the LA crips with that white boy u hired on rent man. Ull get ur top blown off real quick b*tch. Don’t fuck with me n*gga,” Banks said. LNX attempted to extend an olive branch on Instagram and shared a screenshot of Banks’ “Out Of Space” track from her Fantasea mixtape from 2012, giving the Harlem entertainer props. “[S]ending u love azealia. wishing u nothing but guidance and clarity. i want u to chase ur dreams. get on ur sh*t. It’s the best time period in music for ur art to thrive. idc what f*ck sh*t u say about me. I wanna see u win and shine your light. u can drop this internet bully act at any time. Ur fans love u. we love u.” That didn’t go over well as Banks just unloaded another clip. “Where, are, your, bars… we are not going to use patronization to circumvent the topic here… the topic is that you cannot f*cking Rap son. @LilNasX. You’re a terrible lyricist with pedestrian musical sensibilities. We need to come to a consensus on where your talent is. Fine, we can agree that your a little piece of eye candy for these desperate old white homo’s in fashion… but where is your music b*tch?” Banks began in a thread that just got more toxic as it went on.On X, the response to the back-and-forth between Azealia Banks and Lil Nas X has been heavy. We’ve got those comments below. — Photo: Getty