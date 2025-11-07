Listen Live
Chicken Bone Thrower Azealia Banks Tries On Islamphobia For Size

Published on November 7, 2025

Azealia Banks is known more these days for raising a stink online than dropping music, and that is why she’s on our radar once more. The acerbic, if talented, rapper has attracted several detractors after boldly saying that she doesn’t make music for Muslims and adding other forms of Islamophobic insults.

 

There are a lot of moving parts, but what we believe set much of social media off was Azealia Banks taking to her X account to off her perspectives on Muslim and Jewish relations, siding with Israel, and wanting to do away with Islam period.

From Banks’ X feed:

Related Stories

Almost every other social group have way too many third world relatives that are violent, unproductive, have poor hygiene, commit crimes and lack education . You guys are a tribal, violent, homogeneous barrel of Africans, Arabs and Asians with no originality or beauty. Looking at Muslim women walking around like a bunch of slapped dogs f*cking sucks. 

A user quote-tweeted Banks’ reply, referring to her as a “desperately confused, ignorant, anti-Muslim mouthpiece for Israel, prompting the “212” rapper to fire back with, “Please stop calling me a mouthpiece for Israel. I grew up around so many Muslim girls who were all getting molested by their fathers.”

Banks then went on a relentless anti-Islam tirade that persisted all week and seemed to reach a zenith after Zohran Mamdani’s historic mayoral victory in New York. On November 3, Banks wrote, “No baby, I’m an Anti-Muslim mouthpiece. I f*cking hate Muslims I think you guys are pitiful and all deserve the gas chamber.”

We’ll refrain from sharing more of Azealia Banks’ greatest hits because it only got worse from there. In the gallery, we have reactions from X, where all the mess took place.

Photo: XAVIER GALIANA/Getty

Chicken Bone Thrower Azealia Banks Tries On Islamphobia For Size was originally published on hiphopwired.com

