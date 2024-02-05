Check Out Our Favorite 2024 Grammy Awards Moments [Gallery]

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony was the most interactive it’s been in years. Fans tuned in from around the world as their favorite artists made history. There were many moments to relive but we are excited to share our favorites from the night. Check out a gallery of the most memorable Grammy Awards moments from this year inside.

Social media was vibrant during the 2024 Grammy Awards. Since last year’s show, the awards ceremony has been getting more traction than in the previous years. Social media users flocked to different platforms to share their reactions to performances, wins, and losses throughout the show.

From Jay-Z accepting the 2024 Dr. Dre Global Impact award and calling out the Grammys on behalf of his wife Beyoncé to Victoria Monét’s historic three-time Grammy award win, fans couldn’t get enough of the awards show.

Music’s biggest night proved to be a monumental moment for several artists across generations. Like 48 year old rapper Killer Mike winning three Grammys for the first time and motivating the next generation of artists that it’s never too late to reach your dreams. Though he wasn’t able to celebrate one of the most significant nights of his career because an arrest was made at the awards, he still managed to inspire the audience with his testimony. Meanwhile, 22 year old artist Tyla wins her first Grammy this year as Best African Music Performance for her hit single, “Water.”

This was a great year for music. Congrats to all of the artists, producers and teams who took home a Grammy this year. Check out a full list of the 66th Annual Grammy Awards winners here.

Check out a gallery of our favorite 2024 Grammy Awards moments below:

