Check Out Our Dream Setlist Since Beyoncé Announced Her Halftime Performance During Netflix’s First-Ever NFL Christmas Day Game

1. "AMERIICAN REQUIEM" Feels on brand for the time we’re in as a country.

2. "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" Also, on brand for the game being set in her hometown of Houston, Texas.

3. "Diva" Mainly, because this is Blue’s favorite from Mama Bey’s catalogue.

4. "Formation" Fitting for the times, because we need to get EVERYBODY in Formation honey.

5. "Crazy In Love" feat. JAY-Z An oldie but goodie. We would love to see this “history in the making” on stage one more time.

6. "YA YA" This just feels appropriate because it’s so interactive and upbeat.

7. "MOVE" Another dance performance we would like to see with high energy fit for this moment.

8. "BREAK MY SOUL" A banger from Renaissance that we couldn’t forget. Feels like it fits right into our dream setlist.

9. "Get Me Bodied" It’s one of the classics that everybody loves. Why not include it in this historic performance?