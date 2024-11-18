Listen Live
Entertainment

Beyoncé Announced NFL Christmas Game Halftime Performance

Check Out Our Dream Setlist Since Beyoncé Announced Her Halftime Performance During Netflix’s First-Ever NFL Christmas Day Game

Published on November 18, 2024

Super Bowl XLVII - Baltimore Ravens v San Francisco 49ers

Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

Beyoncé has been announced as the halftime show performer for Netflix’s first-ever NFL Christmas Day game, taking place during the Texans vs. Ravens matchup on December 25 at Houston’s NRG Stadium. Read more about the announcement and check out our dream setlist inside.
This monumental announcement combines the excitement of the NFL with the star power of Queen Bey herself, creating a historic moment for fans and viewers alike. Not only is this Netflix’s debut streaming event for the NFL, but it also marks Beyoncé’s return to her hometown for a live performance featuring songs from her Cowboy Carter album.

The halftime show has fans speculating about the setlist, with hopes of a mix of Cowboy Carter hits and her timeless classics. Tracks like “Ameriican Requiem” and “Texas Hold ‘Em” are highly anticipated from her latest album. While beloved hits such as “Formation,” “Crazy in Love,” and “Diva” (because Blue loves it) remain on every fan’s dream list. Beyoncé’s history of delivering unforgettable live performances at NFL events, including her iconic Super Bowl appearances in 2013 and 2016, sets the stage for an extraordinary Christmas Day show. Adding to the excitement, there’s buzz about potential guest appearances from collaborators on Cowboy Carter like Shaboozey, Meegan Thee Stallion and Dolly Parton. With Beyoncé’s visual storytelling, intricate choreography, and unmatched stage presence, we expect this performance to be nothing short of legendary. The Texans vs. Ravens game, the second of two Christmas Day matchups, kicks off at 4:30 PM ET and will stream live on Netflix. As Beyoncé takes the halftime stage, the event promises to unite sports and music fans for a memorable holiday celebration. With the performance details being kept under wraps, anticipation is at an all-time high, and fans are counting down the days to witness what could be one of the most spectacular halftime shows in NFL history.

Check out our dream set list below:

1. "AMERIICAN REQUIEM"

Feels on brand for the time we’re in as a country. 

2. "TEXAS HOLD 'EM"

Also, on brand for the game being set in her hometown of Houston, Texas. 

3. "Diva"

Mainly, because this is Blue’s favorite from Mama Bey’s catalogue. 

4. "Formation"

Fitting for the times, because we need to get EVERYBODY in Formation honey.

5. "Crazy In Love" feat. JAY-Z

An oldie but goodie. We would love to see this “history in the making” on stage one more time.

6. "YA YA"

This just feels appropriate because it’s so interactive and upbeat. 

7. "MOVE"

Another dance performance we would like to see with high energy fit for this moment.

8. "BREAK MY SOUL"

A banger from Renaissance that we couldn’t forget. Feels like it fits right into our dream setlist. 

9. "Get Me Bodied"

It’s one of the classics that everybody loves. Why not include it in this historic performance? 

10. "MOOD 4EVA" feat. JAY-Z, Childish Gambino, Oumou Sangaré

MOOD 4EVA is a must anytime the Queen hits the stage. Can’t wait. 

Comment your dream Beyoncé setlist below. 

Check Out Our Dream Setlist Since Beyoncé Announced Her Halftime Performance During Netflix’s First-Ever NFL Christmas Day Game was originally published on globalgrind.com

