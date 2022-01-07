Blue Ivy Carter is officially in the double digits! Despite her very young age, she has more professional accomplishments than most 30 year olds. Today the child-hybrid of Beyonce and Jay-Z turns 10 years old.
Children do what they’re supposed to do – grow. But there’s something rewarding about watching young Blue Ivy flourish into the charismatic, funny, sassy young lady she is today. From her long silk press, to her smile that mimics her mother’s, it is clear that the world is enjoying the growth and evolution of the eldest Carter child. At this point, it’s Blue’s world and we’re just living in it.
To the young lady who was dubbed “the most famous baby in the world” by Time Magazine just 2 days after her birth, there’s no doubt Blue has a bright, promising future ahead of her. In honor of this young queen’s 10th birthday, we’re looking at her evolution over the years.
Check Out Blue Ivy Carter’s Evolution Over The Years was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. BLUE IVY AND BEYONCE SPOTTED IN MIDTOWN, 2014Source:Getty
Baby Blue is the perfect combination of her mother and her father. In this photo, Beyonce was spotted carrying her mini me through the streets on Manhattan.
2. BLUE IVY AND HER PARENTS AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2014Source:Getty
Blue Ivy’s parents gushed over her while on stage at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards.
3. BLUE IVY HEADED TO THE CFDA AWARDS, 2016Source:Getty
Blue Ivy and her daddy casually headed over to the CFDA Awards in a little black dress and white blazer.
4. BLUE IVY AND BEYONCE AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2016Source:Getty
Blue Ivy and Beyonce attended the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards looking like stars in the sky.
5. BLUE IVY AND JAY Z AT THE 59TH GRAMMY AWARDS, 2017Source:Getty
Blue Ivy sat with her dad at the 59th Grammy Awards in a fresh Gucci suit.
6. BLUE IVY AND HER PARENTS AT THE 60TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2018Source:Getty
When’s the last time your parents took you to the Grammy Awards? Blue sat front row with mom and dad clad in a cutesy white dress.
7. BLUE IVY AND HER PARENTS AT THE WEARABLE ART GALA, 2018
How adorable is this family photo? Blue stepped out with the parental units dressed is a fabulous gold dress and matching head dress.
8. BLUE IVY CELEBRATING MOTHER’S DAY, 2018
Looking like a clone of her mother, Blue Ivy flashed a smile in an Instagram photo in honor of Mother’s Day.
9. BLUE IVY AND BEYONCE AT THE WORLD PREMIERE OF “THE LION KING”, 2019Source:Getty
Blue Ivy supported her mom in matching ensembles at the world premiere of “The Lion King”.
10. BLUE IVY AT THE LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS GAME, 2020Source:Getty
They grow up so fast! Blue Ivy Carter stepped out with her pops for a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on March 08, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
11. BLUE IVY, BEYONCE, AND RUMI FOR IVY PARK, 2021
Get your model on, Blue. The Carter ladies posed in a promo shot for Ivy Park’s latest collection.
12. BLUE IVY MAKES AN APPEARANCE IN A TIFFANY’S COMMERCIAL WITH HER PARENTS, 2021
Beyonce and Jay-Z had a controversial campaign with Tiffany & Co. Despite the controversy, their commercials documented Black love in such a beautiful way. During one of their videos titled “date night,” the couple drives down the street in an old-time setting. Into the video, Blue chases the car and eventually joins her parents in the backseat.