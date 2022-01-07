Check Out Blue Ivy Carter’s Evolution Over The Years

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Blue Ivy Carter is officially in the double digits! Despite her very young age, she has more professional accomplishments than most 30 year olds. Today the child-hybrid of Beyonce and Jay-Z turns 10 years old.

Children do what they’re supposed to do – grow. But there’s something rewarding about watching young Blue Ivy flourish into the charismatic, funny, sassy young lady she is today. From her long silk press, to her smile that mimics her mother’s, it is clear that the world is enjoying the growth and evolution of the eldest Carter child. At this point, it’s Blue’s world and we’re just living in it.

To the young lady who was dubbed “the most famous baby in the world” by Time Magazine just 2 days after her birth, there’s no doubt Blue has a bright, promising future ahead of her. In honor of this young queen’s 10th birthday, we’re looking at her evolution over the years.

