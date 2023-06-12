The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

The month of June brings forth a lot of celebrations. It is both Pride Month and Black Music Month, where we celebrate the contributions of our LBTQ+ communities and the Black artists who keep our souls fed through music. We comprised a list of our favorite Black LGBTQ+ artists to celebrate this month of love, pride and music.

Pride Month is celebrated each year in the month of June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan. The Stonewall Uprising was a tipping point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States. Long ago, the last Sunday in June was initially celebrated as “Gay Pride Day.” In major cities across the nation the “day” soon grew to encompass a month-long series of events.

Today, celebrations include pride parades, picnics, parties, workshops and concerts. LGBTQ+ Pride Month events attract millions of participants around the world. Memorials are held during this month for those members of the community who have been lost to hate crimes or HIV/AIDS. The purpose of the commemorative month is to recognize the impact that lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals have had on history locally, nationally, and internationally.

There are several members of the community making thoughtful contributions to both mainstream and indie music. Artists like Saucy Santana, Kehlani and Lil Nas X are proudly celebrating and moving the narrative forward in love and light. These artists are making huge waves, which impact the way the LGBTQ+ community is represented to larger audiences.

It feels like they are finally being celebrated and recognized for their contributions to music and the arts. Let’s be honest: members of the LGBTQ+ community are, and have always been, the wave-makers, trendsetters and superstars.

Let’s celebrate with this list of our favorite LGBTQ+ artists below:

Check Out 13 Black LGBTQ Artists To Celebrate Both Pride Month and Black Music Month was originally published on globalgrind.com