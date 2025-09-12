Listen Live
News

Charlie Kirk Whitewashing Has Begun, X Sees Through The Facade

Published on September 12, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 17: Charlie Kirk makes an appearanc

Charlie Kirk, the conservative firebrand who captured the minds of impressionable youth and old guard right-leaning politicians looking to latch on to his star power, was shot and killed in Utah this week. Framed as an American tragedy, complete with unproven claims that the Democratic Party was responsible, the Charlie Kirk whitewashing has begun, but X is seeing through the facade.

 

Charlie Kirk, co-founder of the conservative group Turning Point USA, visited Utah Valley University this past Wednesday (September 10) in Orem, Utah, as part of his American Comeback Tour. Kirk was struck by a bullet in the neck while seated and later died of his injuries. The shocking news sparked a flurry of commentary, prompting passionate responses from figures such as President Donald Trump and other conservatives, who praised Kirk as a national hero of sorts.

Related Stories

Charlie Kirk, in the eyes of many, was no hero. In the wake of his death, Kirk’s name began to trend, with his critics highlighting many of his public appearances and statements, including his signature “Prove Me Wrong” debate format, where his overtalking, coupled with aggression, often gave him the appearance of intellectual superiority.

Kirk’s assassination has once more renewed the gun control debate but also highlighted the racial tensions present in the country, no doubt inflamed by President Trump’s stances and policies as he surrounds himself with only those who promote his MAGA agenda. Trump enjoyed Kirk’s command of young conservative voters, but never once denounced the flurry of despicable things Kirk said about those he didn’t align with.

Among Kirk’s many stances that some found offensive, he once expressed distrust of Black airline pilots and went so far as to ponder their credentials. He also suggested in frank fashion that people in the LGBTQ community be stoned to death while quoting a verse from the Bible, later stating that members of said community are a “social contagion.”

Harkening back to the gun control debate, Kirk, a strong advocate for the Second Amendment, also said that gun deaths are “worth it” if it means that Americans can “protect their God-given rights.”

Kirk often framed a lot of his racist, bigoted, and flat-out divisive statements under the guise of being a Christian family man. He once said that empathy was not a real word, calling it a “new-age term” despite Jesus Christ being the living embodiment of empathy.

There were widespread discussions about Kirk’s passing across social media, with some chiming in to celebrate the loss, while others called out the reactions for being in poor taste. It goes without saying that the responses from Kirk’s critics should be understandable given his own unfliching way of communicating and how he often referenced his rights to free speech. It appears that Kirk and his legion of supporters believed that free speech only applies to their side and when they are discussing their political and spiritual opponents.

Charlie Kirk’s name continues to trend on X, and we’ve got reactions from those who are calling out the whitewashing attempt. We’ve got those reactions below.

Photo: Getty

Charlie Kirk Whitewashing Has Begun, X Sees Through The Facade  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

More from 97.9 The Box
More From TheBoxHouston
Trending
Entertainment

Department Of Education Cancels $350M In HBCU Grants

27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

News

Ms. Williams AKA “Teacher Bae” Says She’s Being Body Shamed For Being Curvy

FBI Houston
Crime

FBI Releases First Ever “HOUSTON MOST WANTED” List

Houston Police Lieutenant Mark Zapata
Lifestyle

G-Man Says Farewell to A Friend and Local Hero

Hollywood Hip Hop
8 Items
Entertainment

Before the Big Screen: 8 Famous Actors Who Tried Spitting Bars Before Hollywood Fame

SHEsaid Online Enter to Win Sweepstakes
Contests

SHEsaid Online Enter to Win Sweepstakes

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close