Chadwick Boseman To Be Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Published on November 13, 2025

'The Birth of a Nation' Premiere, Toronto International Film Festival - 09 Sep 2016

Source: Variety / Getty

It’s been five years since Chadwick Boseman’s untimely passing, and his presence is still felt in Hollywood, so he’s being honored with one of the highest gestures.

Boseman will have his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with the ceremony taking place on Nov. 20, which Billboard first reported.

Black Panther mastermind Ryan Coogler and Boseman’s co-star in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Viola Davis, will be on hand to speak at the event. Boseman’s widow, Simone Ledward-Boseman, will accept the award on his behalf.

Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, recognizes the influence Boseman had in his brief career as a movie star and sees the star plaque as an extension of that.

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is deeply honored to celebrate Chadwick Boseman’s extraordinary legacy with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Martinez said in a statement. “His powerful performances and enduring impact both on and off screen continue to inspire generations around the world.”

After a slew of one-off spots on prime time shows, his first big break came in 2013 with his lead role in 42, where he plays baseball player Jackie Robinson, who broke the sport’s color barrier in 1947. 

It launched what was to be a promising career, and even getting cast as T’Challa in Captain America: Civil War. The character later got its own standalone movie, becoming a cultural phenomenon rooted in Black culture in 2018’s Black Panther.

He’d later return as the king of Wakanda in Avengers: Infinity War and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, but he found success outside of the MCU too.

In addition to Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, he starred in 21 Bridges and Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods. However, it was his posthumous Voice-over role in the Marvel Disney+ series What If…? that earned him a Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding character voice-over performance.

Much of his acting work came after his stage-three colon cancer diagnosis in 2016, which he fought privately until he died in August 2020.

Social media is happy that Boseman is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. See the reactions below.

Chadwick Boseman To Be Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame was originally published on cassiuslife.com

