CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

#QuarantineCurls: Look Who’s Rocking Their Natural Hair At Home [PHOTOS]

Posted April 28, 2020

The rules of social distancing apply to not only staying home from work, but also seeing your favorite hairstylists.

Though we see getting your hair done as an essential, the quarantine has forced everyone to do their own hair and improvise on their styles.

Check out these celebrities who are embracing their natural hair while being stuck at home.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

#QuarantineCurls: Look Who’s Rocking Their Natural Hair At Home [PHOTOS]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1. Gabrielle Union-Wade

2. Octavia Spencer

3. Kandi Burruss

4. Taraji P. Henson

5. Queen Latifah

6. Regina Hall

7. Tia Mowry

8. Tamera Mowry

9. Kerry Washington

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
Young Thug Reveals He Knocked On Death’s Door…
 2 hours ago
04.30.20
Puerto Rico CITIZENS Have Yet To Receive Stimulus…
 3 hours ago
04.30.20
Eminem Reportedly Confronts Home Intruder In Living Room
 3 hours ago
04.30.20
Joseline Hernandez Can Teach A Lesson On Colorism
 1 day ago
04.29.20
JAY-Z Trying To Get “Deepfake” Videos Using His…
 1 day ago
04.29.20
Guess Who Almost Starred In The Classic Film…
 1 day ago
04.29.20
Kanye West Put Down $200K To Buy His…
 1 day ago
04.29.20
Chicago Homeowner Hit With Citation For Hosting House…
 1 day ago
04.29.20
A Janet Jackson Biopic Is On The Way
 1 day ago
04.29.20
Babyface Announces ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Instagram Live Mother’s…
 1 day ago
04.29.20
Kings Of The Streets Tour
Fan Drives Three Hours To Give Boosie Insulin…
 2 days ago
04.29.20
Wendy Williams Thinks André Leon Talley Doesn’t Have…
 2 days ago
04.28.20
XXXTentacion Murder Suspect Asks Judge To Be Freed…
 2 days ago
04.28.20
15 items
2020 Has No Chill: Pentagon Releases “UFO” Footage
 2 days ago
04.28.20
10 items
#QuarantineCurls: Look Who’s Rocking Their Natural Hair At…
 2 days ago
04.29.20
2 Chainz Gave Out Food To The Homeless,…
 2 days ago
04.28.20
Photos
Close