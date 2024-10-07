Listen Live
Close
Television

Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style

Published on October 7, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

50th Anniversary American Music Awards

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

The American Music Awards (AMAs) celebrated its 50th anniversary with a night to remember, where music and fashion converged in a dazzling display of style and creativity. Known for pushing boundaries and setting trends, the AMAs have always been a platform where artists express themselves not just through their music but through their sartorial choices. This year’s event was no different, with some of your favorite celebrities gracing the blue carpet in looks that were as varied as they were captivating.
RELATED STORIES: Style Gallery: Top Celebrity Paris Fashion Week Moments Red Carpet Gallery: Best Celebrity Fashion Moments From The 2024 Primetime Emmys The American Music Awards have always been at the forefront of fashion innovation, with music artists often influencing and dictating trends. This year’s event was a testament to that legacy, as these iconic figures showcased looks that will undoubtedly inspire future fashion narratives. From Mariah Carey’s timeless glam to Chaka Khan’s mixture of glam and rock in style, the AMAs prove once again that music and fashion are intrinsically linked, each enhancing the other’s impact. STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
The queen of pop and R&B, Mariah Carey, made a grand entrance in a classy black and white gown that captured her signature glam. Opting for a form-fitting gown, Mariah’s look was both timeless and modern, showcasing her affinity for eye-catching glamour.  The members of Green Day brought their punk rock energy to the blue carpet, each donning an ensemble with a nod to their musical roots while incorporating modern elements that kept them fresh and relevant. Nelly, along with the St. Lunatics, embraced elevated casual wear that was both comfortable and trendy, showcasing their ability to blend streetwear with high fashion effortlessly. Check out our favorites below and let us know which artist do you think captured the spirit of the AMAs best!   The article ‘Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style‘ was created with the help of Jasper.AI

1. Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style

Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style
Source: Getty

Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool of Green Day arrive 2024 at American Music Awards 50th Anniversary in their signature vintage rock looks 

2. Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style

Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style
Source: Getty

Smokey Robinson arrives at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special wearing a trendy black suit

3. Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style

Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style
Source: Getty

Jesse Metcalfe arrives at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special wearing a black two-piece suit 

4. Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style

Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style
Source: Getty

Jordan Howlett arrives at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special wearing a jeans and shirt look

5. Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style

Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style
Source: Getty

Kate Hudson arrives at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special wearing a silver form fitting gown

6. Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style

Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style
Source: Getty

Kyjuan, Slo Down, Murphy Lee arrive at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special wearing causal looks

7. Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style

Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style
Source: Getty

Nelly arrives at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special wearing a matching grey sweatsuit and matching accessories 

8. Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style

Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style
Source: Getty

City Spud, Chingy arrive at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special wearing leather along with baseball jerseys 

9. Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style

Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style
Source: Getty

Mariah Carey arrives at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special in classy satin black and white gown

10. Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style

Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style
Source: Getty

Kane Brown arrives at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special in a form-fitting button-down and matching pants

11. Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style

Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style
Source: Getty

Gladys Knight arrives at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special in a classic black two-piece look

12. Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style

Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style
Source: Getty

 Jennifer Hudson arrives at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special in a dramatic black gown with sheer accents and a cape

13. Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style

Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style
Source: Getty

Cedric the Entertainer arrives at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special in a salmon-colored suit and brim

14. Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style

Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style
Source: Getty

Jordyn Woods arrives at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special wearing a gunmetal-colored cocktail dress

15. Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style

Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style
Source: Getty

Sheila E. arrives at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special wearing a silver and white matching short set

16. American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special – Arrivals

American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special - Arrivals
Source: Getty

Nile Rodgers arrives 2024 at American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special in a satin red suit

17. American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special – Arrivals

American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special - Arrivals
Source: Getty

Chaka Khan arrives at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special in a bronze leather look

18. Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style

Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style
Source: Getty

Lance Bass, AJ McLean arrive at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special in a blue and black suit

Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Esports Call Of Duty World League

FaZe Clan Loses Five Members On Christmas Day, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
New Era x PlayStation

New Era & PlayStation Link For A Fire, First-of-Its-Kind Collection [Photos]

Hip-Hop Wired
Joe Budden Podcast x Nicki Minaj TPUSA Chat

Joe Budden Hands In His Barbz Card, Moves On From Nicki Minaj Support

Hip-Hop Wired
Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025

Snoop Dogg’s Holiday Halftime Party Had Fans Busting A Move In Their Living Rooms

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close