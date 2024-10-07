Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style
1. Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style
Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool of Green Day arrive 2024 at American Music Awards 50th Anniversary in their signature vintage rock looks
2. Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style
Smokey Robinson arrives at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special wearing a trendy black suit
3. Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style
Jesse Metcalfe arrives at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special wearing a black two-piece suit
4. Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style
Jordan Howlett arrives at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special wearing a jeans and shirt look
5. Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style
Kate Hudson arrives at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special wearing a silver form fitting gown
6. Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style
Kyjuan, Slo Down, Murphy Lee arrive at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special wearing causal looks
7. Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style
Nelly arrives at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special wearing a matching grey sweatsuit and matching accessories
8. Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style
City Spud, Chingy arrive at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special wearing leather along with baseball jerseys
9. Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style
Mariah Carey arrives at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special in classy satin black and white gown
10. Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style
Kane Brown arrives at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special in a form-fitting button-down and matching pants
11. Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style
Gladys Knight arrives at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special in a classic black two-piece look
12. Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style
Jennifer Hudson arrives at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special in a dramatic black gown with sheer accents and a cape
13. Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style
Cedric the Entertainer arrives at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special in a salmon-colored suit and brim
14. Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style
Jordyn Woods arrives at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special wearing a gunmetal-colored cocktail dress
15. Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style
Sheila E. arrives at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special wearing a silver and white matching short set
16. American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special – Arrivals
Nile Rodgers arrives 2024 at American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special in a satin red suit
17. American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special – Arrivals
Chaka Khan arrives at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special in a bronze leather look
18. Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style
Lance Bass, AJ McLean arrive at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special in a blue and black suit
Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style was originally published on blackamericaweb.com