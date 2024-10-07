1. Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style Source: Getty Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool of Green Day arrive 2024 at American Music Awards 50th Anniversary in their signature vintage rock looks

2. Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style Source: Getty Smokey Robinson arrives at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special wearing a trendy black suit

3. Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style Source: Getty Jesse Metcalfe arrives at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special wearing a black two-piece suit

4. Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style Source: Getty Jordan Howlett arrives at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special wearing a jeans and shirt look

5. Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style Source: Getty Kate Hudson arrives at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special wearing a silver form fitting gown

6. Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style Source: Getty Kyjuan, Slo Down, Murphy Lee arrive at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special wearing causal looks

7. Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style Source: Getty Nelly arrives at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special wearing a matching grey sweatsuit and matching accessories

8. Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style Source: Getty City Spud, Chingy arrive at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special wearing leather along with baseball jerseys

9. Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style Source: Getty Mariah Carey arrives at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special in classy satin black and white gown

10. Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style Source: Getty Kane Brown arrives at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special in a form-fitting button-down and matching pants

11. Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style Source: Getty Gladys Knight arrives at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special in a classic black two-piece look

12. Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style Source: Getty Jennifer Hudson arrives at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special in a dramatic black gown with sheer accents and a cape

13. Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style Source: Getty Cedric the Entertainer arrives at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special in a salmon-colored suit and brim

14. Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style Source: Getty Jordyn Woods arrives at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special wearing a gunmetal-colored cocktail dress

15. Celebs Celebrated 50 Years of the American Music Awards in Style Source: Getty Sheila E. arrives at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special wearing a silver and white matching short set

16. American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special – Arrivals Source: Getty Nile Rodgers arrives 2024 at American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special in a satin red suit

17. American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special – Arrivals Source: Getty Chaka Khan arrives at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special in a bronze leather look