Happy National Puppy Day: Check Out These Celebrities & Their Adorable Pups

Man’s best friend is celebrated today on National Puppy Day. Prepare yourselves for an overdose of cuteness. All of the most adorable puppies are headed to the spotlight with their celebrity parents and getting the royal treatment on their special day.
Dogs bring about so much happiness and emotional support to their owners as the perfect companions. Humans don’t deserve such compassionate friends.
Established in 2006, National Puppy Day is perfect for all dog enthusiasts to celebrate unconditional love and fawn over the irresistibly cute fur balls that bring so much joy to families across the world. This day is about the love of our friendly puppies, but it is especially designed to raise awareness about puppy mills and help prospective owners consider adoption.
If you are already a puppy or dog owner, there are a ton of deals for new toys, treats and products offered by a variety of marketplaces in store and online. Grab yourself a Frappuccino and a puppuccino for your sweet puppy and gush over your favorite celebrities and their adorable puppies to celebrate the occasion.
1. Logan Browning
Source:loganlaurice
Logan Browning adopted her sweet puppy from the Joey and Bailey Foundation aiming to rescue precious dog lives in the Republic of Korea. Eight animal activists with the same passion and goal unified to rescue dogs from the meat trade, illegal puppy mills and/or high kill shelters. Shout out Logan for doing her part!
2. Ashley Blaine Featherson
Source:divadaisythepit
Ashley Blaine loves her diva daisy pitbull. Diva Daisy has her own Instagram filled with adorable photos and fun moments with her mom. Unsure of where she found her, but it looks like the two are inseparable.
3. Big Boi
Source:bigboi
Big Boi is a huge animal lover, and he especially loves his dogs. He’s been seen in the studio with many animals from owls, cats and the furry friends we celebrate today.
4. Venus Williams
Source:letstalkwild
Who needs tennis practice when you have a cute puppy named Harry? Venus Williams had to take a brief moment to love on her doggy friend.
5. Jennifer Aniston
Source:jenniferaniston
“We’re grateful.” The world is so much brighter when a cute puppy face is looking back at you. How cute is this photo of Jennifer Aniston and her pup?
6. Megan Thee Stallion
Source:theestallion
If you have been following Megan Thee Stallion for some time, she always posts her adorable Frenchies. She posted a video of her and one of her puppies giving her the pound. Too cute!
7. Kendall Jenner
Source:petplaytown
Kendall Jenner and her dog Pyro are having some fun in the sun. Isn’t it great to sunbathe with your dog on a nice day? The life.
8. Peter Dinklage
Source:svetlana_vegan
Peter Dinklage, known best for his role in HBO’s Game of Thrones, is taking a leisurely walk with his bestie. He looks so pleasant.
9. Robert DeNiro
Source:svetlana_vegan
Oh my gosh! Puppies in clothing just makes our hearts melt. Look how cute Robert DeNiro is with his dog!
10. The Rock
Source:honestdogco
The Rock’s pooch is looking up at this pose wondering what’s going on? The most loyal companions are our dogs no matter how silly we may look loving them or ourselves.
Happy National Puppy Day!