Celebrity Stylist Law Roach Makes His Paris Fashion Week Runway Debut In Buss-Down Locs

Paris Fashion Week (PFW) runway debut this week. The visionary behind the iconic looks of celebrities such as Zendaya, Kerry Washington, and Celine Dion, surprised fans by taking to the Vetements runway during the brand's Spring/Summer 2025 show. Law Roach debuts in buss down locs on the Vetements Paris Fashion Week runway. For his runway debut, Luxury Law donned an oversized suit in black, a color he loves and frequently wears. Law's suit featured bold, structured shoulders and a funky design that mirrored Vetements' edgy, boundary-pushing aesthetic. His look fit right into the rest of the trendy collection, which focused on exaggerated shoulders, bold monochromatic looks, and avant-garde fashion. To elevate the look, Law accessorized with a glossy, statement crocodile bag. The tote was ideal for the runway or when you want to turn heads at work. Law Roach's book and press tour are coming to a city near you. The stylist's PFW debut comes on the heels of a dynamic press tour for his new book, How to Build a Fashion Icon: Notes on Confidence from the World's Only Image Architect. Law is sharing his secrets to building a fashion empire while slaying the runway. His contributions to the industry are undeniable. Keep scrolling for even more Paris Fashion Week celebrity sightings and model moments from the Vetements show. Celebrity stylist Law Roach made his runway debut this week. The visionary behind the iconic looks of celebrities such as Zendaya, Kerry Washington, and Celine Dion, surprised fans by taking to the Vetements runway during the brand's Spring/Summer 2025 show. One of several A-listers on the runway – and in the front row – Law owned the catwalk and his moment. RELATED: Our Favorite Looks From Paris Fashion Week And Cannes Lions For his runway debut, Luxury Law donned an oversized suit in black, a color he loves and frequently wears. Law's suit featured bold, structured shoulders and a funky design that mirrored Vetements' edgy, boundary-pushing aesthetic. His look fit right into the rest of the trendy collection, which focused on exaggerated shoulders, bold monochromatic looks, and avant-garde fashion. To elevate the look, Law accessorized with a glossy, statement crocodile bag. The tote was ideal for the runway or when you want to turn heads at work. Law traded his signature sleek buss-down for long locs on the runway. His flowing locs cascaded as he walked, adding extra flair to his runway moment. Law also rocked platinum grills and flawless makeup. Werk, Law! He gave attendees what he needed to give with all the drama that only he can produce. The stylist's PFW debut comes on the heels of a dynamic press tour for his new book, How to Build a Fashion Icon: Notes on Confidence from the World's Only Image Architect. Law is sharing his secrets to building a fashion empire while slaying the runway. His contributions to the industry are undeniable.

1. Jordyn Woods slays the front row. Source: Getty Jordyn Woods is one of several A-listers spotted in attendance at Vetements’ RTW Spring 2025 presentation. The model, influencer, and it girl looks fab in a black and brown oversized ombre coat.

2. Travis Scott oozes sex appeal on the runway. Source: Getty Travis Scott walks the runway during the Vetements Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show and we love every moment. The rapper dons an open leather bomber, straight leg pants, knee pads, and funky boots. Travis oozes sex appeal.

3. Trendy Wedding Bells? Source: Getty We are still gagging over this dramatic white wedding grown premiered at Paris Fashion Week. The Vetements dress’ stark white color shines on the gorgeous dark skin model and takes over the runway.

4. Red Leather is timeless – and drop dead sexy. Source: Getty Get into this edgy sporty chic look! Pictured here is a gorgeous chocolate male model rocking jeans and an oversized black, cream, and red bomber we love.

5. Normani is in sheer bliss. Source: Getty Normani rocks the sheer trend in Paris and now we are ready for a chic girls night out! Normani pulls off the trend by wearing a slinky long-sleeve sheer dress over a string bra and panty set. She styled her hair in a blunt bangs and sleek style.

6. It's the red lip for us. Source: Getty Between the red lip and the animal print, we’re not sure which we love more. Get into this HAUTE Paris Fashion Week runway look.

7. Ice Spice gives animalistic realness. Source: Getty Speaking of animal print: Ice Spice has entered the chat. The raptress gives bold and stylish in a funky animal print windbreaker style jacket and soft makeup.