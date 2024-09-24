Celebrating Sisterhood: 20 of the most famous Black Celebrity Sisters

Sisterhood is one of the most nurturing relationships you could ever have. Beyond blood, an alliance is built between sisters, sharing a unique connection that only they can explain. RELATED: 20 Actors That Should Play Fictional Siblings Sisters do everything together: eat, sleep, go to the same school, even sometimes work at the same job together. These ladies below are not only sisters but have actually dove into the same career path and are thriving together (or as solo acts) in their respective industries. In honor of Celebrating Sisterhood, we highlight these Black sisters who represent the definition of sisterhood! RELATED: Famous Black Celebrity Siblings We Love To purchase tickets to Celebrating Sisterhood 2024 [CLICK HERE] Check out 20 of the most famous Black Celebrity Sisters below!

1. Phylicia Rashad and Debbie Allen Source: Getty These two are without question, two of the most iconic women in Black entertainment. Both sisters were dynamic actors known for some of the most notable roles in TV today.

2. Venus and Serena Williams Source: Getty Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. We fell in love with this dynamic duo in the mid 90’s when the superstar sisters took front and center stage on the Tennis Court. Both teenagers during their debuts, both Williams sisters went on to have a legendary professional tennis career.

3. Beyoncé and Solange Knowles Source: Getty Beyoncé took center stage as the lead singer for Destiny’s Child, but Solange’s musical career blossomed not too far behind her sister. Both are critically acclaimed and beloved musicians.

4. Tia and Tamera Mowry Source: Getty These sisters captured our hearts with the sitcom ‘Sister Sister’ and have been in the limelight representing sisterhood ever since. Although Tia says they are not as close as she would like to be, The Mowry sisters surely would do anything for one another and love each other to no limits.

5. The Braxton sisters: Toni, Traci, Towanda, Tamar, and Trina Braxton Source: Getty We know and love all the Braxton sisters for all the entertainment that they’ve brought us. Between the music, and the drama we got from on “Braxton Family Values” for six years, the Braxton sisters will forever be on our list of favorites.

6. Janet and Latoya Jackson Source: Getty Janet and Latoya have always been ‘in the shadows’ behind their brothers, the ‘Jackson 5’. Sisters of the great Michael Jackson, Janet and Latoya both have had great success in the music and film industry.

7. Tasha and Sidra Smith Source: Getty Making their acting debut together in ‘Twin Sitters’ Tasha and Sidra Smith have became trailblazers in their own right, becoming a dynamic duo in the entertainment industry.

8. The Pointer Sisters Source: Getty The Pointer Sisters achieved mainstream success during the 1970s and 1980s. A girl group originating from Oakland, California, The Pointer Sisters gave us such a diverse selection of music from R&B, pop, jazz, electronic music, bebop, blues, soul, funk, dance, country, and rock

9. Tracee Ellis and Rhonda Ross Source: Getty Sisters of royalty, Tracee Ellis and Rhonda Ross were born to the remarkable Diana Ross. These two lovely women went on to make names for themselves in the entertainment industry and are both known for their works in TV and Film.

10. LisaRaye and Da Brat Source: Getty These sisters are both dominant in the entertainment industry. With LisaRaye being an established actress, Da Brat has a healthy list of hits in the music industry. Although these two have had issues in the past, their relationship is building as they plan on nurturing their sisterhood.

11. Chloe and Halle Bailey This dynamic duo came to fame doing covers on YouTube. After gaining popularity, both went on to become artists and entertainers in their own right, recording music and filming movies.

12. Rashida and Kidada Jones Rashida and Kidada Jones are daughters of the legendary Quincy Jones. These two beautiful sisters went on to become actresses and models

13. The Clermont Twins Shannon and Shannade Clermont, known as the Clermont Twins, are American models, fashion designers, and television personalities.

14. Vanessa & Angela Simmons Daughters of the Iconic DJ ‘Rev Run’, Vanessa and Angela Simmons have carved out a life of luxury on their own merit. Vanessa Simmons is an established actress and TV personality, while Angela Simmons is a diamond in the fashion industry, as a well renown shoe designer

15. Mary Mary Formed in 1998, the critically acclaimed music duo Mary Mary was launched into mainstream recognition following the release of their best-selling debut album ‘Thankful’. Erica Atkins-Campbell and Trecina Atkins-Campbell have represented the epitome of what sisterhood truly is.

16. Megan Good-Franklin and Lamiya Good The Good sisters are more than likely the most attractive sisters to ever hit the big screen. Megan and her sister Lamiya are well known actresses who are literally dream girls for most men.

17. Sasha and Malia Obama We know and love Sasha and Malia Obama as the forever first daughters of the United States. They were both practically babies when their father won the 2008 Presidential election. Nearly two decades since, we’ve watches these two sisters blossom into two lovely young women.

18. Natalie, Bianka, and Capri Bryant Daughters of the Late Kobe Bryant, The Bryant sisters connection is stronger than ever. Natalie is a responsible big sister, leading by example for her precious Bianka and Capri as her Father and Sister Kobe and Gianna watch over her each step of the way.

19. Riley and Ryan Curry Daughters of NBA Champion Stephen Curry, Riley and Ryan Curry have been growing up right in front of our eyes.

20. D'Lila and Jessie Combs Twin daughters of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, these sisters were born into the spotlight at a very early age. The twins will be 18 on their next birthday and we look forwards to the twins sticking together through their 20’s and all throughout adulthood.