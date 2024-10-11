Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

The Top TV Shows & Movies From Latinx Creators

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month With The Top TV Shows & Movies From Latinx Creators

Published on October 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Family together posing for photo at home

Source: FG Trade Latin / Getty

This month we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with our weekly TV and film selects. If you’re looking for fresh picks, this week’s “What to Watch” list is all about Latinx creators and their top-performing films and TV series. From superhero blockbusters to culturally rich dramas, check out a list of our favorite must-watch series and movies inside.
From Eva Longoria-directed film Flamin’ Hot to “Griselda” starring Sofia Vergara, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. As we close out Hispanic Heritage Month on Oct. 15, we want to honor the cultural richness and diverse storytelling these Latinx creators are making. The 2023 film Flamin’ Hot is an entertaining biopic that follows the story of Richard Montañez, a Frito-Lay janitor who claims to have invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. It’s a charming, inspiring American Dream story that resonates with the Latinx experience of overcoming obstacles through creativity and hard work​( Another favorite this week is the Netflix series, “Griselda.” This gritty series based on real-life “Cocaine Godmother” Griselda Blanco portrays the rise of one of the most powerful figures in Miami’s drug trade during the 1970s. It’s a dramatic departure from Vergara’s comedic roles, emphasizing her versatility as an actress​. Lastly, the superhero film Blue Beetle features DC Comics’ first first Latinx lead, played by Xolo Maridueña. The film is directed by Ángel Manuel Soto, and it follows Jaime Reyes, a young Mexican-American, who becomes the host of an alien symbiotic weapon. The film has been praised for its cultural representation and Latinx-centered story. These films and shows represent a growing wave of Latinx talent, both in front of and behind the camera, reshaping Hollywood with authentic and powerful stories.

Check out this week’s ‘What to Watch’ TV and film list below:

1. Flamin' Hot

Stream on Hulu. 

2. Griselda

Stream on Netflix.

3. Blue Beetle

Stream on Max.

4. On My Block

Stream on Netflix. 

5. Roma

Stream on Netflix.

6. Prayers for the Stolen

Stream on Netflix.

7. This Fool

Stream on Hulu.

8. The King of All the World

9. The Cow Who Sang A Song Into The Future

Stream on Prime Video.

10. Cassandro

Stream on Prime Video.

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month With The Top TV Shows & Movies From Latinx Creators was originally published on globalgrind.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Esports Call Of Duty World League

FaZe Clan Loses Five Members On Christmas Day, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
New Era x PlayStation

New Era & PlayStation Link For A Fire, First-of-Its-Kind Collection [Photos]

Hip-Hop Wired
Joe Budden Podcast x Nicki Minaj TPUSA Chat

Joe Budden Hands In His Barbz Card, Moves On From Nicki Minaj Support

Hip-Hop Wired
Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025

Snoop Dogg’s Holiday Halftime Party Had Fans Busting A Move In Their Living Rooms

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close