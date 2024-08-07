Celebrate ‘Abbott Elementary’ Star William Stanford Davis’ Birthday With Our Favorite Mr. Johnson Moments

Our Favorite Mr. Johnson Moments From 'Abbott Elementary'
“Abbott Elementary” star William Stanford Davis. The versatile actor’s career has spans decades and his dedication to the craft is finally being celebrated in his role as Abbott Elementary’s beloved custodian, Mr. Johnson. Celebrate his birthday with our favorite Mr. Johnson moments inside. To honor Davis’ birthday, we reflect on his journey and contributions to film, television, and theater. Born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, Davis discovered his passion for acting in high school when his teacher exposed him to the Negro Ensemble Company. He attended Lincoln University in Missouri. He later developed an even deeper appreciation for the arts, and he was inspired by Sidney Poitier’s performance in the 1958 film The Defiant Ones. Davis became a series regular in ABC’s hit family comedy series, “Abbott Elementary,” where he portrays the eccentric longtime janitor Mr. Johnson. His performance earned him a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series at the 54th NAACP Image Awards. This is a full circle moment as his first role was as a custodian on the soap opera “The Bold and the Beautiful” in 1995. Since then, the beloved actor has appeared in popular TV shows such as “Touched By An Angel,” “Lincoln Heights,” “Shameless,” “Swagger” and “Truth Be Told.” The longlist of credits shows how diverse Davis is onscreen, switching from comedy to drama so effortlessly. Happy birthday, William Stanford Davis! Here’s to many more years of exceptional performances and inspiring work. While we await “Abbott Elementary’s” return this Fall, let’s celebrate Davis’ birthday with a few of Mr. Johnson’s best moments so far below.On August 7, 1951, the world welcomed
1. Put Some Respeck On His Name
2. The Most Ridiculous
3. He Gone Speak His Mind EVERY Time
4. Mr. Johnson As Lil Uzi Vert
5. The Many Jobs of Johnson
6. Functional Fashion
7. Johnson's The Jiminy Cricket Of The Show
