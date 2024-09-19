CBS Announces Black Soap Opera Beyond The Gates, X Reacts
CBS Announces Black Soap Opera ‘Beyond The Gates’ & X Celebrates #BeyondTheGates
Beyond The Gates, a new soap opera announced by CBS will be the first show of its kind to focus on Black characters in an hour-long format. Veterans of the daytime soap opera scene, Tamara Tunie, Daphnee Duplaix, and Karla Mosley were all named as leads in the series which launches in 2025. Beyond The Gates, formerly known as The Gates, was created by Michele Val Jean and is the first daytime television soap opera to center a Black cast. The first to do so was Generations in 1989, and Beyond The Gates is the first new daytime soap opera since Passions in 1999. press release: BEYOND THE GATES is set in a leafy Maryland suburb just outside of Washington D.C., and in one the most affluent African American counties in the United States. Here you’ll find a posh gated community with winding tree-lined streets and luxurious mansions to call home. At the center of this community are the Duprees, a powerful and prestigious multi-generational family that is the very definition of Black royalty. But behind these pristine walls and lush, manicured gardens are juicy secrets and scandals waiting to be uncovered. And those that live outside these gates are watching closely. These are the places where our characters live, love, work and play. Those who have “made it” and those who haven’t are all trying to navigate life … and some with more grace than others. The show is set to begin production in Atlanta this fall with a release date set to be announced for early 2025.The show centers on the wealthy Dupree family, who live just outside of Washington, D.C. in the lavish suburbs of Fairmont Estates. Tamara Tunie, who acted previously on As The World Turns, stars as Anita Dupree, a former singer with roots in Chicago who serves as the matriarch of the family. Daphnee Duplaix, an alum of One Life to Live, stars in the role of Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson and Anita Dupree’s daughter. While her marriage and image seem intact from the outside looking in, secrets are bursting at the seams according to the plot line. Karla Mosley, who was a cast member of The Bold & The Beautiful, plays the role of Dani Dupree, Nicole’s sister and a former model who now works as a “momager” who stopped hitting the runway for her romantic partner. More from the
— Photo: Emilio Madrid/Getty/Karla Mosley/CBS
We’re revealing the first cast members of the new @CBS drama, “Beyond the Gates,” the first hour-long daytime soap on TV featuring a Black cast. https://t.co/pRFT6FXnnB pic.twitter.com/ixB79cicNV— CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) September 19, 2024
CBS Announces Black Soap Opera 'Beyond The Gates' & X Celebrates #BeyondTheGates was originally published on hiphopwired.com
