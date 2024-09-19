Listen Live
SZA's Hottest Instagram Shots

CASSIUS Gems: SZA’s Hottest Instagram Thirst Traps

Published on September 19, 2024

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

R&B songstress SZA is finally back to releasing music and dropping thirst traps on social media  The first lady of TDE may have been holding back on the music front but a random SZA thirst trap is spotted ever so often when scrolling through Twitter or Instagram.
The singer-songwriter is still reeling off the major success of 2017’s CTRL album that dudes and side chicks alike singing along to every word. But five years later, she’s entered a new chapter in her career but is still putting on bangers like The Neptunes produced and Ty Dolla Sign assisted “Hit Different” and the recently released track “Shirt.” She didn’t fall victim to the sophomore slump and delivered with her second album SOS, which dropped in 2022 and features fan favorites like “Snooze” and “Kill Bill.” The critically acclaimed album was even nominated for nine Grammys, for which she won Best Progressive R&B Album.
Last year the Grammy winner chopped it up with Vogue about her body and how she puts together her fits. “Energy! I love characters and I’m designing new versions of myself all the time, almost like new landscapes or new blueprints of myself. Some days I dress according to the goddess I’m honoring that day, other days I dress for happiness and throw on something yellow,” she told Vogue. “And sometimes I like to match my crystals or I like to pretend I’m in a movie nobody knows about and I’m the main character.” But seeing the thirst traps had us dig deep in the archives to peep our favorite SZA posts on Instagram, which you can check out in the gallery below.

1. Photo Dump Queen

2. It's Lit

3. Behind the scenes vibes

4. Smile More

5. It's the bucket hat for us

6. All natural

7. Selfie queen

8. Throwback to the afro days…

9.

10. Matchy Matchy

11. Red Carpet vibes

12.

13. Yup, green is her color

14. Brown on Brown

15.

16. When in Hawaii…

17.

18.

19.

20.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoLsQAkLtFS/

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

26.

