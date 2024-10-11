Cassius Gems: Celebrate Cardi B's Dirty 32 With Her Sexiest Instagram Photos
The Queen of the Bronx, Cardi B, is celebrating her birthday today. Now 32 years old, Cardi went from being a standout on Love & Hip Hop: New York, thanks to her energetic personality, to a Grammy-winning top-tier MC in just a few years. Her pen is crazy, of course, but her undoubted sex appeal only adds to her allure. Cardi talks dirty on tracks like the Megan Thee Stallion-assisted track ‘WAP’ and was never scared to talk about her body, despite plastic surgery haters. The rapper has talked about becoming a dancer and going under the knife to make her even more confident in a March 2021 cover story with Interview magazine. “Even when I was 18 and became a dancer, I had enough money to afford to buy boobs, so every insecurity that I felt about my breasts was gone,” she said. “When I was 20, I went to the urban strip club, and in the urban strip clubs, you had to have a big butt. So I felt insecure about that. It took me back to high school. So I got my ass done. And then I felt super confident.” But now, as a superstar rapper, Cardi loves her body and is never afraid to show it off. Celebrate Bardi’s birthday by checking out the hottest photos she’s shared with her Instagram followers:
1. Look back at it
2. Stunning
3. Pool side
4. Poison
5. Ghana Vibes
6. Pretty In Pink
7.
8. Feeling blue
9. Taking a dip
10. Tatted Up
11.
12.
13. It's the eyes for us
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
