Cassius Gems: Ashanti’s Most Foolishly Beautiful Instagram Photos

Published on October 13, 2025

2022 SXSW Conference And Festival - Day 5

Source: Rick Kern / Getty

Today, we’re celebrating a real one.

Ashanti is gracing the cover of HelloBeautiful as the brand pays homage for what she’s contributed to modern-day R&B with hits like “Foolish,” “Only U,” “Rock Wit U,” and “Mesmerize.”

The songstress appreciates getting her flowers from fans who can sing her songs from front to back and have remained devoted to her career.

“It always feels good to get recognition. I was always really proud that I had the opportunity to do what I did,” the 41-year-old told HelloBeautiful. “And have people recognize it and look at how I handled the situation. It’s always good to get love from the people, regardless of whatever the situation is.”

But songs aside, Ashanti has long been crushed on and mentioned when it comes to some of the most beautiful women in the culture. In fact, Ashanti admits that it comes from putting in the work –beginning as an athlete in high school– and staying active while being all-natural.

“I’m proud to have a natural body,” she says. “I’ve always been a person to take care of myself inside and out. I think it’s important that we show it’s okay to not be perfect and to still embrace being natural. And maybe you don’t have the biggest booty or the biggest boobs, but it’s yours. And it’s natural. And when you are natural, you’re proud because you, you work for it. You work out, you eat right, you diet, or not even diet, you try to be healthy.”

So we gathered up some of our favorite photos Ashanti’s ever posted to her Instagram, which you can check out below.

1. Versace Vibes

2. Beach Ready

3. While on vacation…

4. It’s the legs for us

5. Just stunning

6. A Queen

7. Turks and Caicos vibes

8. Keep it classy

9. Yes lawn

10. In the tropics

11. MTV stunting

12. The dress, though…

13. The price went up

14. All white everything…

15. Kicked back

17. Dive In

