Celebrations are in order for actress Kerry Washington.
The Emmy-Award-winning and Emmy-nominated actress turns 47 years old today, which is hard to believe since she’s been aging gracefully on our TV screens for over two decades.
She jumped on to the scene back in the early aughts with memorable roles in Ray, The Last King of Scotland and Fantastic Four.
The amazing gigs continued years later when she starred in Django Unchained, which was released the same year as perhaps her most-known TV role, Scandal. In the ABC-owned show, she played Olivia Pope, who fixed the fictitious president’s issues under the guise of her crisis management firm.
The show lasted six years and cemented her as a Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe winner. It also catapulted her to being one of the highest-paid television actresses of all time.
Washington also starred in the cult classic Save The Last Dance as Chenille, back in 2001. Now more than two decades later, she acknowledged how the movie was an integral part of her acting career.
“Playing Chenille changed my life. I read that script and I felt like I KNEW her,” the actress said on the film’s 20th anniversary. “At the time, I also knew the narrative that was being served in culture about who Black teen moms are. And I knew that if done right, this was an opportunity to transform some stereotyped thinking and make this young woman REAL. And human. And deserving of love and attention.”
She is still killing it on camera and not just when she’s buttoned up on Scandal.
In honor of her 46th birthday, check out some gorgeous pictures of Kerry Washington below.
CASSIUS Gems: 20 Times Kerry Washington Looked Flawlessly Sexy On Instagram was originally published on cassiuslife.com
1. and pose.
2. that time of year.
3. Another Legend.
4. Golden.
5. red carpet ready.
6. That dress, though.
7. poolside.
8. Pretty in peach.
9. it’s the lips for us.
10. keeping it natural.
11. emmys ready.
12. cooling off.
13. the view.
14. Butterfly inspo.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Radio ONE Welcomes Madd Hatta Back To Majic 102.1
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
Meet 50 Cent THIS THURSDAY Feb 1st at Spec's Fountain View
-
Win Tickets To See Nicki Minaj LIVE in Houston May 9 PLUS $250 Cash!!
-
New Date: MLK Parade Downtown Moved To Saturday, February 10, 2024
-
10 Celebrities Caught With Transgender Women [PHOTOS]
-
Sean Paul ft. Kelly Rowland "How Deep Is Your Love" [AUDIO]