Style & Fashion

Cardi B Stuns At Paris Fashion Week Post-Baby #3

Published on September 27, 2024

Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 - Day Three

Source: Kirstin Sinclair / Getty

Cardi B made a striking appearance at Paris Fashion Week, proudly showcasing her “revenge” post-pregnancy body just two weeks after welcoming her third child on Sept. 7. The rapper jetted off to the City of Lights, where she kicked off the annual fashion extravaganza at the Spring 2025 ready-to-wear Rabanne show on Sept. 25.
Dressed in a stunning metallic gold gown designed by the French label, the outfit featured intricate tassels that added a playful touch to her glamorous look. She paired the dress with chic gold heels, a bold statement necklace, and a matching ring, accentuating her style with long brown and gold hair cascading elegantly down her back.  

Cardi B shines at the Balmain Spring 2025 show.

Balmain: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

  Following the Rabanne show, Cardi made her way to the Balmain Spring 2025 showcase, where she transformed her look with a sleek and sophisticated updo, complete with a stylish ponytail. Notably, she sat next to France’s first lady, Brigitte Macron, a moment that garnered attention on social media, particularly from the account StyleNotCom.
Cardi donned a luxurious fur-trimmed emerald green coat for this show that perfectly complemented her matching dress and elevated her height with large black platform heels. To complete the ensemble, she added eye-catching gold statement earrings. Cardi B’s incredibly defined waist was on full display in her cinched outfit, showcasing her impressive post-baby body just weeks after giving birth to her daughter. On Sept. 15, the “I Like It” rapper shared on social media that she achieved her stunning figure by following a simple StairMaster workout routine. “No heavy lifting, no weight just straight stair master until next week and I start with @fitking_plem,” the mom, who alsoshares daughter, Kulture, and son, Wave, with Offset, shared via her Instagram Story, according to People.
The fashion festivities did not end there. Here are a few more standout moments from Cardi B’s fashionably fabulous time at Paris Fashion Week.

1. Cardi B poses backstage at the Vivienne Westwood Paris Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2025 Show

Cardi B poses backstage at the Vivienne Westwood Paris Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2025 Show
Source: Getty

Cardi B posed backstage following the Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood show during Paris Fashion Week. 

The “Enough” rapper plays up feminine, flirty fashion in a pink, blue, and white floral dress and black fishnet details. For her hair and beauty, she returned to her romantic updo and dark smoky makeup.

2. Cardi B attended The Mugler Fashion Show

Cardi B attended The Mugler Fashion Show
Source: Getty

On Sept. 26, Cardi B attended the Mugler Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show in a striking black dress by the late French designer.

The unique ensemble, featuring intricate cut-outs at the bosom and midriff, perfectly accentuated her figure. She topped off her look with a stunning asymmetrical bang and a sleek bun, adding a touch of drama to her appearance.

3. Cardi B attended Rick Owens' Fashion Showcase

Cardi B attended Rick Owens' Fashion Showcase
Source: Getty

Cardi B wowed at the Rick Owens Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show, rocking a brown wool blazer with striking shoulder pads and a sleek brown dress from the revered fashion designer.

She enhanced her look with bold black eyeshadow and deep brown lipstick. This time, she opted for a classic bun accentuated with an edgy fringe.

4. Cardi B attended the Messika Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show

Cardi B attended the Messika Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show
Source: Getty

Cardi B oozed glamor at the Messika Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show. The rapper wore a black gown with intricate draping on the waste line.

She traded in her edgy hairstyles from the Rick Owens and Mugler shows for a romantic updo with bangs.

Cardi B Stuns At Paris Fashion Week Post-Baby #3 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

