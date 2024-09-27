Cardi B Stuns At Paris Fashion Week Post-Baby #3
Cardi B shines at the Balmain Spring 2025 show.Following the Rabanne show, Cardi made her way to the Balmain Spring 2025 showcase, where she transformed her look with a sleek and sophisticated updo, complete with a stylish ponytail. Notably, she sat next to France’s first lady, Brigitte Macron, a moment that garnered attention on social media, particularly from the account StyleNotCom. Cardi donned a luxurious fur-trimmed emerald green coat for this show that perfectly complemented her matching dress and elevated her height with large black platform heels. To complete the ensemble, she added eye-catching gold statement earrings. Cardi B’s incredibly defined waist was on full display in her cinched outfit, showcasing her impressive post-baby body just weeks after giving birth to her daughter. On Sept. 15, the “I Like It” rapper shared on social media that she achieved her stunning figure by following a simple StairMaster workout routine. “No heavy lifting, no weight just straight stair master until next week and I start with @fitking_plem,” the mom, who alsoshares daughter, Kulture, and son, Wave, with Offset, shared via her Instagram Story, according to People. The fashion festivities did not end there. Here are a few more standout moments from Cardi B’s fashionably fabulous time at Paris Fashion Week.
1. Cardi B poses backstage at the Vivienne Westwood Paris Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2025 Show
Cardi B posed backstage following the Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood show during Paris Fashion Week.
The “Enough” rapper plays up feminine, flirty fashion in a pink, blue, and white floral dress and black fishnet details. For her hair and beauty, she returned to her romantic updo and dark smoky makeup.
2. Cardi B attended The Mugler Fashion Show
On Sept. 26, Cardi B attended the Mugler Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show in a striking black dress by the late French designer.
The unique ensemble, featuring intricate cut-outs at the bosom and midriff, perfectly accentuated her figure. She topped off her look with a stunning asymmetrical bang and a sleek bun, adding a touch of drama to her appearance.
3. Cardi B attended Rick Owens' Fashion Showcase
Cardi B wowed at the Rick Owens Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show, rocking a brown wool blazer with striking shoulder pads and a sleek brown dress from the revered fashion designer.
She enhanced her look with bold black eyeshadow and deep brown lipstick. This time, she opted for a classic bun accentuated with an edgy fringe.
4. Cardi B attended the Messika Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show
Cardi B oozed glamor at the Messika Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show. The rapper wore a black gown with intricate draping on the waste line.
She traded in her edgy hairstyles from the Rick Owens and Mugler shows for a romantic updo with bangs.
Cardi B Stuns At Paris Fashion Week Post-Baby #3 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com