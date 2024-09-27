Cardi B Stuns At Paris Fashion Week Post-Baby #3

Cardi B shines at the Balmain Spring 2025 show.

The fashion festivities did not end there. Here are a few more standout moments from Cardi B’s fashionably fabulous time at Paris Fashion Week.

made a striking appearance at Paris Fashion Week, proudly showcasing herpost-pregnancy body just two weeks after welcoming her third child on Sept. 7. The rapper jetted off to the City of Lights, where she kicked off the annual fashion extravaganza at the Spring 2025 ready-to-wear Rabanne show on Sept. 25.Dressed in a stunning metallic gold gown designed by the French label, the outfit featured intricate tassels that added a playful touch to her glamorous look. She paired the dress with chic gold heels, a bold statement necklace, and a matching ring, accentuating her style with long brown and gold hair cascading elegantly down her back.Following the Rabanne show, Cardi made her way to the Balmain Spring 2025 showcase, where she transformed her look with a sleek and sophisticated updo, complete with a stylish ponytail. Notably, she sat next to France’s first lady, Brigitte Macron, a moment that garnered attention on social media, particularly from the account StyleNotCom.