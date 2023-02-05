The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

After a three-year hiatus (with it being virtual in 2021), Clive Davis’s Pre-Grammy Party is back with its usual loads of high fashion moments. The “Clive Party” is one of the most anticipated Grammy’s festivities. The who’s who among Hollywood is known to swarm the event in jaw-dropping threads. This notorious party boasts some of the most popular celebrities on the planet. It’s not unusual to catch Cardi B or Beyonce and Jay Z draped in their finest while frolicking throughout the fete, and this year was no different. Big names like Lizzo, Chloe Bailey, H.E.R, Jennifer Hudson graced the gala with their chic appearance. And of course, we’ve got the scoop on their outfits.

The fashion theme for Clive’s gala appeared to have been ultra-sexy because the stars’ ensembles definitely gave alluring vibes. From plunging necklines to thigh-high boots, the celebutante’s brought the heat. Scroll down for the details of their looks!

Cardi B, Lizzo, Chloe Bailey, H.E.R And More Hot Celebs Attended Clive Davis’s Pre-Grammy Gala In Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com