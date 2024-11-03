Cardi B Clowns Elon Musk On His Own Platform
Cardi B Drags Elon Musk On His Own Sh*t After Phony Stark Called Her A “Puppet,” Tells Him To Fix Her Algorithm
Cardi B is not to be messed with. Donald Trump’s stooge, Elon Musk, tried it and definitely failed after using his Twitter; oops, we mean X fingers to talk sh*t about Cardi B following her appearance at a recent Kamala Harris rally. Phony Stark, who is proudly jumping up and down on Trump rally stages hoping to stay in favor with Orange Mussolini if he wins the election, called the “Bodak Yellow” rapper a “puppet.” In his post, he wrote, “Another puppet who can’t even talk without being fed the words. The Kamala campaign has no authenticity or true empathy.” LOL, okay, Mr. “Dark MAGA.” Of course, nothing gets past Cardi B, and she left no crumbs coming for Musk, reminding the South African who grew up with a silver spoon in his mouth in South Africa of her humble beginnings in the Bronx while reminding him to fix X’s trash algorithm. “I’m not a puppet Elon.. I’m a daughter of two immigrant parents that had to work their ass off to provide for me!” Cardi wrote. She continued, “I’m a product of welfare, I’m a product of section 8, I’m a product of poverty and I’m a product of what happens when the system is set up against you….But you don’t know nothing about that. You don’t know not one thing about the American struggle…. PS fix my algorithm.” Well damn.Elon Musk learned the hard way that
If You Come For Cardi B, You Best Not MissUsers on X have been giggling at the 32-year-old superstar dragging Musk for his comments, specifically telling him to do his damn job basically. “I don’t know why people test @iamcardib. She’s a fucking American dream made real,” political commentator Elie Mystal wrote on X. Former ESPN anchor Jemele Hill wrote on X, “A reminder that the pull yourself up by the bootstraps story is Cardi B, not Elon Musk — whose family was worth well over a $100 million when he was a child. He grew up in apartheid, benefitting from a system that legally prioritized whiteness.” We are always here for Elon Musk getting clowned, and will make sure to cover it. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
1. Do your damn job Elon.
2. A READ!
3. Gotta love Cardi
4. LOL, embarrassing
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
Cardi B Drags Elon Musk On His Own Sh*t After Phony Stark Called Her A “Puppet,” Tells Him To Fix Her Algorithm was originally published on hiphopwired.com
More from 97.9 The Box