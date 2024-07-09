Listen Live
Close
News

Boxer Shakur Stevenson In War Of Words With Cam'Ron & Ma$e

Cam’ron & Ma$e Fire Back At Shakur Stevenson, Claims Boxer Tweeted About Duo For 4 Hours

Published on July 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Shakur Stevenson v Artem Harutyunyan Shakur Stevenson is the current WBC Lightweight champion and made a successful defense of his title over the weekend against Artem Harutyunyan in Stevenson’s hometown of Newark, N.J. The fight was reportedly not a thrilling one, with Cam’Ron and Ma$e critiquing Stevenson’s performance, promoting a fiery tirade from the boxer online that has now erupted into a true war of words. Shakur Stevenson, 27, was made aware of the disdain that not only fight fans but his corner also noticed on July 6. Many times throughout the fight, Stevenson’s corner pleaded with him to throw punches but Harutyunyan was also relatively inactive. This performance caught the eye of Cam’Ron and Ma$e, who had some things to say on their It Is What It Is sports talk program.
Much of the vitriol from Stevenson landed in the direction of Ma$e, and we’ll share some of the Xitter replies in question in the gallery below. Let’s just say that it’s very much up for Stevenson against the It Is What It Is hosts. The artist born Mason Betha responded to Stevenson with a menacing drawl letting it be known in so many words that it can turn to beef if it needs to. Killa Cam also added some sauce on top of the brewing beef, telling Stevenson that street boxing isn’t the same as boxing in the ring. Despite enjoying his recent title defense, Shakur Stevenson has been going off on Xitter, which made Ma$e and Cam’Ron essentially say that the boxer is crashing out. Check out the chatter and reactions below.
— Photo: Getty

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

https://twitter.com/TrenchBabyDame/status/1810463016854675651

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Cam’ron & Ma$e Fire Back At Shakur Stevenson, Claims Boxer Tweeted About Duo For 4 Hours was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

GQ Bowl

Who Is J Mulan?: The Baddie Drake Slid $10K To In Houston

Hip-Hop Wired
Kanye West on Drink Champs

Kanye West Awkwardly Announces A New Album On The Way

Hip-Hop Wired
Esports Call Of Duty World League

FaZe Clan Loses Five Members On Christmas Day, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
New Era x PlayStation

New Era & PlayStation Link For A Fire, First-of-Its-Kind Collection [Photos]

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close