Cam’ron Cracking Jokes About LiAngelo Ball’s NBA Career Starts New Beef
Cam’ron and Mase have landed themselves in hot water again over basketball opinions on their aptly titled It Is What It Is platform. It began when the co-hosts started talking about the talent that came out of the Ball family. Lonzo and LaMelo have made a way for themselves in the league, much more than the middle brother, LiAngelo. Former No. 2 pick Lonzo had a stint with the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans before his time with the Chicago Bulls. However, despite a nagging knee injury, he is poised for a comeback during the 2024-25. The youngest of the family, LaMelo went the unconventional route after his father pulled him out of Chino Hill High School to play overseas before eventually returning to the States as a member of the Charlotte Hornets, where he signed a five-year, $203 million contract. LiAngelo, however, hasn’t seen the same amount of success as his brothers, having played a bit in Mexico and the Summer League. So Cam and Mase imagined how his brothers felt, declaring that Gelo possibly just “ain’t NBA good.” “We tried, we did everything we could. We have a tryout in China for you; that’s all we have,” Cam teased about the family dynamic while mispronouncing his name as “Geno.” Gelo also has his own podcast with his brother Lonzo, entitled What an Experience, where he responded to the Harlem rappers, mentioning how the only good song he knows from Cam is “Suck It Or Not,” featuring Lil Wayne and how he wishes people didn’t disparage his time in the G League and only credit LaVar with the family’s success. So, Cam swiftly responded on the latest episode of his podcast, saying, “Gelo, I ain’t got no problem with you; I just gotta call it like I see it. You’re lucky Trump was in China ’cause they might have cut your fingers off over stealing those sunglasses, n-gga,” Cam said, referencing his 2017 shoplifting incident in China. Gelo then responded by aiming at Cam’s rap career and saying he’d never heard his name floated in Top 10 conversations. “I’ve never heard your name in no rap convo… We in the same boat, n-gga. I didn’t make the league, and you ain’t in no top 10s,” he said in his retort. The spat entered another round, but Cam attempted to make it a knockout when he compared his rap career to Gelo’s athletic career, touting his accomplishments, saying, “A championship for musicians is going platinum. As a producer, ghostwriter, executive producer, and artist, I have 12 million records on my resume. I don’t need to be on someone’s top five; I’m good.” Plus, with the NBA season kicking off this week, Cam wondered why Gelo wasn’t suiting up. There’s no telling if the back-and-forth is over, but see the reactions so far below.Rappers-turned-podcasters
