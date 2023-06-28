Go behind the scenes of Tia Mowry’s June/July HelloBeautiful cover shoot at Topanga Acre Studios in this exclusive clip.
For our ‘Truth’ issue, we spotlight Tia Mowry. The beloved actress, stylista, and 4U By Tia businesswoman – opens up about her five-year journey through grieving, healing, and rediscovery in our June/July ‘truth ’issue.
>In the cover story, penned by Cori Murray, Tia reveals, ‘I asked myself, ‘Tia, are you happy?’ And I said, I truly need to find my peace and my happiness. That’s when I went to therapy.” She adds, “I just started to begin to blossom, evolve, learn and grow. That was like the aha moment. The pivotal moment where I was like, you know what? It’s time to really start living your truth.”
Watch as Tia seamlessly transitions through looks with her signature effervescent smile. And keep scrolling for all the looks from her editorial spread.
BTS: Tia Mowry Covers HelloBeautiful’s ‘Truth’ Cover was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Tia Mowry HelloBeautiful Cover – June/July ‘Truth’ IssueSource:for HelloBeautiful
Tia Mowry wearing a green feathered dress by @IvanYoungOfficial
2. Tia Mowry HelloBeautiful Cover – June/July ‘Truth’ IssueSource:for HelloBeautiful
3. Tia Mowry HelloBeautiful Cover – June/July ‘Truth’ IssueSource:for HelloBeautiful
4. Tia Mowry HelloBeautiful Cover – June/July ‘Truth’ IssueSource:for HelloBeautiful
5. Tia Mowry HelloBeautiful Cover – June/July ‘Truth’ IssueSource:for HelloBeautiful
6. Tia Mowry HelloBeautiful Cover – June/July ‘Truth’ IssueSource:for HelloBeautiful
7. Tia Mowry HelloBeautiful Cover – June/July ‘Truth’ IssueSource:for HelloBeautiful
8. Tia Mowry HelloBeautiful Cover – June/July ‘Truth’ IssueSource:for HelloBeautiful
9. Tia Mowry HelloBeautiful Cover – June/July ‘Truth’ IssueSource:for HelloBeautiful
Tia Mowry wearing a white vest and boots from @ShopAkira
10. Tia Mowry HelloBeautiful Cover – June/July ‘Truth’ IssueSource:for HelloBeautiful
11. Tia Mowry HelloBeautiful Cover – June/July ‘Truth’ IssueSource:for HelloBeautiful
Tia Mowry wearing a white dress by @LizMartinezBridal, Necklace @JennyBird, Rings: @Hulchi_Belluni and @Yessayan
12. Tia Mowry HelloBeautiful Cover – June/July ‘Truth’ IssueSource:for HelloBeautiful
13. Tia Mowry HelloBeautiful Cover – June/July ‘Truth’ IssueSource:for HelloBeautiful
