Bronx Drill Rapper Kay Flock Arrested For Barbershop Murder

, a rising teen rapper in the New York drill scene, was arrested on Christmas Eve for the Dec. 16 murder of a 24-year-old man outside of a Harlem barbershop. Flock, real name Kevin Perez, allegedly shot Oscar Hernandez after arguing with him in the neck and back and authorities believe the shooting is connected to gang activity.

The New York Daily News reports that the 18-year-old Flock was walking by a barbershop on Amsterdam Ave. at W. 151st St. around 10 AM local time when he entered the shop and confronted Hernandez. The man followed Perez outside the store and the pair argued. Perez reportedly walked away and but turned around to open fire, fatally wounding Hernandez.

According to sources speaking with police, Hernandez was a member of the Thirdside gang, a group that has been reportedly embroiled in warfare with rivals the 800 YGs.

Kay Flock’s aggressive rapping delivery indicative of the New York drill style landed him features with the likes of Lil Tjay and Fivio Foreign, and Flock also released the acclaimed project The D.O.A. Tape ahead of prepping a new EP. The rapper also landed a record deal with Capitol Records as well.

Perez is awaiting arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court today (Dec. 24).

Photo: Getty/NYPD

