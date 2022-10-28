The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

It’s Halloween weekend and we want to end the spooky season with a bang! (responsibly of course)

As we all know, themed parties are top-tier, and themed drinks are even better. So if you’re responsible for getting the party started we have you covered!

RELATED: Spooky, Sexy, Cool: A Gallery Of Our Favorite Celeb Costumes

No matter the drink preference, we have a little something that everyone would enjoy. Below are a few of our favorite spooky drinks that will make sure your Halloween party is extra-lit.

Remember, to drink responsibly, and have a Happy Halloween!

RELATED: 9 Ways To Celebrate Fall If You’re Not Into Spooky Things

What’s your favorite?

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter.

The post Bring On The Boo-Ze: 10 Spooky Cocktails You Need At Your Halloween Party appeared first on 92 Q.

Bring On The Boo-Ze: 10 Spooky Cocktails You Need At Your Halloween Party was originally published on 92q.com