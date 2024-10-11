Michael Strahan Presses Tim Walz On Policy & More, X Reacts
Bring Back Civics: Michael Strahan Presses Tim Walz On Why Kamala Harris Didn’t Enact Policies
Michael Strahan, easily one of the best NFL players to ever exist and currently a beloved on-air journalist, would not be mistaken to be a professor of politics and that is not a slight. That point was proven after Michael Strahan interviewed Gov. Tim Walz and asked the Minnesota governor why Vice President Kamala Harris hadn’t enacted any of her proposed policies in the past three and a half years. In a clip that is trending on X now, Michael Strahan is seen speaking with Gov. Walz in an interview for Good Morning America that aired on Friday (October 11). Much of the discussion had to do with the current presidential race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump along with other pertinent topics. The portion of the interview that had some scratching their heads shows Strahan asking, with a straight face, what Walz would say to critics of Harris who claim she hasn’t put forth any of the policies she’s spoken about on the campaign trail in her time in office. Walz, clearly in ready-to-answer mode, flipped it back by saying that to pass policies you need a “partner in Congress” and correctly took aim at Trump and his time at the helm. Perhaps because time was of the essence, Walz seemingly side-stepped giving Strahan a much-needed lesson in how the White House works. The tough line of questioning from Strahan was necessary considering the Harris-Walz campaign is vying for votes in a reported tight race. That said, Walz seemed to duck answering questions and waffled on a couple of answers which naturally caught the eyes of his detractors. The Trump-Vance campaign has sought to frame Vice President Harris as a do-nothing politician although if you asked anyone to state with Vice President Mike Pence did in office aside from standing up to his boss during the transfer of power struggle, they’d be grasping for examples. The truth is that the role of the Vice President of the United States is a specific one and does not carry the wide-ranging power that the president’s office holds. Of course, if you paid attention in civics class or watched some of those classic Schoolhouse Rock segments, folks would stop this charade. On X, folks are reacting to Michael Strahan floating an empty strawman question to Gov. Tim Walz and we’ve got those reactions below. — Photo: ABC News
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
Bring Back Civics: Michael Strahan Presses Tim Walz On Why Kamala Harris Didn’t Enact Policies was originally published on hiphopwired.com
More from 97.9 The Box