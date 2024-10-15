Bow Wow Dragged After Saying He Misses Diddy Parties
Bow Wow Says He Misses Diddy Parties, X Tells Him To “Read The Room”
Bow Wow has found a way to get dragged because of Diddy. The rapper, born Shad Moss, is now being dragged after appearing on Rocsi Diaz’s podcast, More To The Story. During their conversation, the miniature rapper claimed that he misses Diddy parties. Bow Wow’s head*ss comments come as the embattled music mogul, whom he called the “gatekeeper to the game,” is currently behind bars after he was arrested and indicted on sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting for prostitution charges for his alleged “freak off” parties. The “Let Me Hold You” rapper lamented about Diddy’s absence from the industry party scene to host Rocsi Diaz. “Like, BET Award weekend, like the past two, it didn’t feel right,” Bow Wow said, speaking about the BET Awards in June and BET Hip Hop Awards that went down last week in Las Vegas. He continued, “There was no motion, there was no parties. There was nowhere to go.” Diaz interrupted Bow Wow and pointed out the difference between the Diddy parties and his alleged freak-offs, which he denies happened. “For the record, I left before 1 [a.m.]! I never stayed,” she told Bow Wow after he brought up industry parties they both attended. She continued, “I’ve only been to two parties, and I’ve never seen a freak-off!” Ignoring the off-ramp, the 37-year-old continued saying there is a “hole” now that Combs’ influence in the music industry is no longer present. “I said, ‘Jermaine, there’s no parties,’” Bow Wow said while recalling a phone conversation he had with his mentor, Jermaine Dupri. “You feel it. It’s like a hole. He was everything hip hop! So for that to die out, you just would have never thought,” he added. Bruh.
Social Media Tells Bow Wow To Read The RoomSince the clip has gone viral, X users are dragging Bow Wow for his foolery. “His stupid forever teenager ass need to read the fucking room,” one user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote. Another user wrote, “Diddy has a long history of violence. Against men & women. This should not be suprising to anyone! This “we aint know. We just wanted to party” has to stop.” Where’s the lie? You can see more reactions to Bow Wow’s missing Diddy parties in the gallery below.
1. Welp
2. Very interesting
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
Bow Wow Says He Misses Diddy Parties, X Tells Him To “Read The Room” was originally published on hiphopwired.com
More from 97.9 The Box