Boosie Badazz Sparks Controversy with Homophobic Remarks
Boosie’s Daughter Slams Him Following Recent Homophobic Outburst At Revolt Conference
“It was nothing; I mean, she still can’t bring her situation to our house; my daughter’s grown,” Boosie says in the clip below. “Because I don’t want it to contaminate her other… It’s a generation we raising. I don’t want her to contaminate her other six, seven sisters who look up to her. I want them to bring me grandchildren the right way. If I want grandchildren the right way, that’s what I’m a stand on. If I don’t want my other little girl to look at daddy and say, ‘What’s that daddy?’ to somebody she looks up to? It’s not gonna come around. My grandfather didn’t let it, my daddy didn’t let it, and I didn’t let it.”
Ivi Had Time For Boosie BadazzIn the clip, which has since gone viral, audience members who honestly had time to waste by listening to him can be heard gasping loudly, with one person saying, “Boosie crazy.” Ivi saw the comments and sounded off on her dad in an emotional Instagram Live session, where she can be seen fighting back tears as she pleaded for her father to stop talking about her sexuality with strangers. “Emotionally, mentally, you suck,” she says in the live. “You suck, bruh. And I know you suck with that cause you’d rather go to the internet and have a conversation with the internet about your kids before you come to us and have that conversation.” She also praised Boosie for being “a good provider,” said he was not “a bad father,” and said she would not “disrespect” the “Wipe Me Down” crafter. “I’m not finna get on here and go against the grain and go against my daddy,” she said. “Nobody finna make me do that. But it’s like, you makin’ me do that, they not even makin’ me do that. You makin’ me do that,” she continues emotionally. “You steady speakin’ on me. I would respect if you just say, just one time, just say, ‘My daughter know how I feel about that can we move on to the next question?’”
Boosie’s Long History of Homophobia & Being ProblematicThis latest incident with Boosie is not the first time he said some ridiculous sh*t. The rapper once proudly boasted he paid an adult woman to perform sexual acts on his underage son and nephews. “I’m training these boys right, I’m training these boys right,” Boosie said. “Ask any of my nephews, ask any of them, ask my son. Yeah, when they was 12, 13 they got head. Yeah, that’s how it’s supposed to be.” “Hell yeah I got my f***in’ son dick sucked,” he continued. “You f***in’ right. Yes, a grown woman, grown, super grown … checked his ass out. Checked all my nephews out, super grown. Is she grown? She check me out. I know what the f**k she did to them, she checked me out, that bitch. I’m getting them prepared, man.” He also claimed he walked out of a viewing of The Color Purple because it “seemed gay.” Social media is lighting Boosie up in defense of his daughter. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.
1. No lies detected here.
2. Well damn
3. Exactly
4. Crazy when you think about it
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
Boosie’s Daughter Slams Him Following Recent Homophobic Outburst At Revolt Conference was originally published on hiphopwired.com