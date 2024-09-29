Boosie’s Daughter Slams Him Following Recent Homophobic Outburst At Revolt Conference

Love News? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Boosie Badazz continues to let the world know he’s a homophobic moron and his daughter had time for her father.Making an appearance during a live taping of Yung Miami’s podcast Caresha Please! on day three of the Revolt World Conference, Boosie Badazz put his homophobia front and center when speaking about his daughter, Iviona Hatch, an up-and-coming rapper who goes by the name Poison Ivi.The conversation between the two Hip-Hop acts shifted about Boosie’s daughter, who is also a member of the LGBTQ+ community, and him not allowing her to bring her girlfriend into his home out of fear she will “contaminate” her siblings. Per XXL:

“It was nothing; I mean, she still can’t bring her situation to our house; my daughter’s grown,” Boosie says in the clip below. “Because I don’t want it to contaminate her other… It’s a generation we raising. I don’t want her to contaminate her other six, seven sisters who look up to her. I want them to bring me grandchildren the right way. If I want grandchildren the right way, that’s what I’m a stand on. If I don’t want my other little girl to look at daddy and say, ‘What’s that daddy?’ to somebody she looks up to? It’s not gonna come around. My grandfather didn’t let it, my daddy didn’t let it, and I didn’t let it.”

Ivi Had Time For Boosie Badazz

Boosie’s Long History of Homophobia & Being Problematic