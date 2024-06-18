Listen Live
Entertainment

Boo’d Up With A BUMP: Ella Mai Reportedly Expecting 1st Child With NBA Champ Jayson Tatum

Published on June 18, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE

Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Show

Source: Paul Bruinooge / Getty


Well, it looks like R&B singer Ella Mai has plenty of reason to celebrate. Not only did her NBA boo (and DUKE alum!) Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics snagged the franchise’s 18th NBA Championship, but it looks like the couple may have a little one on the way!

Last night (June 17), the “Boo’d Up” songstress popped out to join the celebration after the Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on their home turf. The Shade Room captured footage of Ella proudly sporting her man’s jersey at the party, and unless she’s hiding the game ball under the jersey… it’s safe to say that she’s rocking a very prominent baby bump.

What can we say… Tatum doesn’t miss both on AND off the court.

Fans on social media showed their joy on social media for the couple, who have been quietly dating since late 2020. If the pregnancy rumors are true (which, we’re just going to assume it is), it will be Ella’s first child and Jayson’s second, following his son, Deuce, who was born in 2017.

And you already know Pops had his boy right with him when the Celtics snagged the win, as showcased in this tender moment:

He deserves. Congrats…x2!

Social Media Celebrates Jayson Beating Ella’s “Shot Clock” In The Comments Below!

Boo’d Up With A BUMP: Ella Mai Reportedly Expecting 1st Child With NBA Champ Jayson Tatum  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

More From TheBoxHouston
Trending
Madd Hatta Morning Show

Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}

Ice Spice
Contests

Win $250 Cash PLUS Tickets To See Ice Spice August 26 at 713 Music Hall

Caution Tape Around House Front
Entertainment News

Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!

KBXX Stacked Logo
Music

Sean Paul ft. Kelly Rowland “How Deep Is Your Love” [AUDIO]

Lucky Number 7
Contests

Feelin’ Lucky? Enter to Play ‘Lucky Number Seven’ and Win BIG!!

99_murphy_lawrence 8 items
Entertainment News

Classics: 7 Scenes From The Movie ‘Life’ We Still Quote Everyday

Lifestyle

Brittney Griner And Her Wife Cherelle Reveal Their Maternity Shoot And We Are In Love

We Are One 2024_DL Update
News

We Are One: Celebrating 19 Local Juneteenth Heroes

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close