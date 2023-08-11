Legendary Hip Hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony was honored today in a street naming ceremony at one of Cleveland’s most internationally known corners – East 99th Street and St Clair Avenue.
Keep scrolling to check out the video and fan reactions!
In early 2022, Bone Thugs fans created a petition to have the intersection renamed “Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way”. Today, that wish was granted.
As Hip Hop celebrates its 50th birthday today, much of where the genre is today is owed to what Bone Thugs did to pave the way. They were instrumental in combining raw rap lyrics with melodic melodies, blending the sounds of multiple genres on the way to international stardom. Today, a lot of what rap music is all about started with the group who made Tha Crossroads, 1st Of The Month, and Foe The Love Of $.
Check out the videos and fan reactions below!
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Honored In Cleveland Street Naming Ceremony was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
1. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Honored In Cleveland Street Naming Ceremony
2. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Honored In Cleveland Street Naming Ceremony
3. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Honored In Cleveland Street Naming Ceremony
4. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Honored In Cleveland Street Naming Ceremony
5. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Honored In Cleveland Street Naming Ceremony
6. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Honored In Cleveland Street Naming Ceremony
7. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Honored In Cleveland Street Naming Ceremony
8. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Honored In Cleveland Street Naming Ceremony
9. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Honored In Cleveland Street Naming Ceremony
10. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Honored In Cleveland Street Naming Ceremony
-
Ciara Confirms Pregnancy, Expecting Baby No. 4
-
Rapper Magoo Passes Away At Age 50
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
Tory Lanez Gets 10 Years Behind Bars For Megan Thee Stallion Shooting
-
Kandi Responds To Nene Leakes Calling Her Boring & Not Exciting: “I Am The Longest Running Housewife On Any Franchise”
-
'Pee-Wee Herman' Actor Paul Reubens Dead at 70
-
911 Operator Hangs Up On Child While Mother Dies *Audio*!!!
-
Nelly and Ashanti Share Their Undeniable Chemistry On Instagram