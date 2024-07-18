Bob Newhart Dead at 94
LOS ANGELES, CA.— Bob Newhart has died at the age of 94. His publicist says he passed away in Los Angeles after a series of short illnesses. His TV series “The Bob Newhart Show” was a hit in the 1970s, and he had another ratings winner with “Newhart” in the 1980s. He started doing standup in the 1960s, and slowly gained an audience with his deadpan and sometimes stammering delivery. His live stand-up albums were top-sellers.He later became a fixture on “The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson,” and made guest-appearances in dozens of TV shows. Newhart won his first Emmy in 2013 for a guest spot on “The Big Bang Theory.” You can take a look at some photos of Newhart over the years below.
1. The Paley Honors: A Special Tribute to Television's Comedy Legends, Inside, Beverly Wilshire, Los Angeles, USA – 21 Nov 2019
Bob Newhart (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,bob newhart
2. Bob Newhart attends a red carpet event with his wife Ginny Newhart
3. Actor and Comedian Bob Newhart and Dick Martin on the "Celebrity Bowling" tv show in 1975
4. Bob Newhart with a group of other celebrities, United States, circa 1970s.
