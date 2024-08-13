'Blink Twice' Stars Grace The LA Screening Red Carpet
‘Blink Twice’ Stars Naomi Ackie, Channing Tatum & Director Zoë Kravitz Grace The LA Screening Red Carpet
Blink Twice stars flaunt the red carpet at the DGA Theatre in Los Angeles last week. Read more about the film screening and check out photos from the event with stars Naomi Ackie, Channing Tatum, and writer-director Zoë Kravitz inside. The carpet was lit on Thursday (Aug. 8) as stars Ackie and Tatum, along with writer-director Kravitz, arrived for the highly-anticipated premiere of Blink Twice. The star-studded event saw a gathering of Hollywood heavyweights, including Christian Slater, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Kyle MacLachlan, Haley Joel Osment, Geena Davis, and Alia Shawkat, who all play key roles in this gripping thriller. Co-writer E.T. Feigenbaum was also present, sharing the spotlight with the talented ensemble. Blink Twice tells the story of tech billionaire Slater King, portrayed by Channing Tatum, who finds an unexpected connection with cocktail waitress Frida, played by Naomi Ackie, during a lavish fundraising gala. The chemistry between the two leads sets the stage for what initially appears to be a dreamlike escape. Slater invites Frida to join him and his elite circle of friends for an unforgettable vacation on his private island. The setting is idyllic—sun-soaked days and wild, unforgettable nights. But as the party rages on, the lines between reality and illusion begin to blur. Frida starts noticing strange occurrences, making her question the paradise she’s been lured into. As the tension builds, she realizes that if she wants to survive, she’ll need to uncover the dark secrets hidden within this seemingly perfect getaway. Directed by Zoë, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Feigenbaum, Blink Twice is a must-see mystery-thriller. With a powerhouse cast and a plot that keeps you on the edge of your seat, the film promises to be an intense, unforgettable experience. Produced by industry heavyweights like Bruce Cohen and Tiffany Persons, this film is sure to be a topic of conversation long after the credits roll. Be sure to catch Blink Twice in theaters on Aug. 23.
Check out a gallery from the screening below:
