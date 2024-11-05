Black Women Election Style
Black Women At The Polls: Election Day Looks That Made A Fashion Statement
Black Women Election StyleBlack women are taking the polls to carry this election like we always do. And like everything we do, we look good doing it. For Maui Bigelow, influencer and fashionista, “nothing says power like a nice suit.” Maui stepped out on election day in a denim set, red bag, and a crisp Harris and Walz ’24 t-shirt. “This look was inspired by my dedication to building power for my, showing up for myself and women as the strongest and most intentional version of myself and my love for fashion,” she added. Jordan Benston, a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., made sure to represent for her fellow soror wearing pink and green to the polls. “It was important to me for it to be clear who I was casting my vote for. So I chose a t-shirt that said “Stroll To The Polls. It’s A Serious Matter,” JB said describing her voting fit. “After I voted – an older lady working the poles asked where I got my t-shirt from – in a very demure, very proper, very discreet way I simply answered “online” with a smile.” HB writer Lauren E. Willams also rocked pink and green to the polls. Out in DC, Black women were keeping it cute and comfy. Our political correspondent Keyaira Kelly was on the scene to talk to Black women voters on their election day style. According to Kelly, she’s seen a range of styles from what she describes as “cozy fall comfort, corporate chic, and eccentric streetwear.” Black women didn’t mind stopping to talk about their election-day fashion and why they chose to wear certain colors or styles. Keep scrolling to see what Black women wore to the polls.
1. @LorenLorosa
‘The Breakfast Club’ host and Brown Girl Grinding creator, Loren Lorosa voted with her family, today. “Voting has always been a big deal in my house since a kid. I remember my first time voting for our first black president and where I was in life at that time .. heading to college So optimistic of life and excited to figure it all out. Now here I am almost a decade later voting for a black woman president and praying she wins so that my optimism can return!”
2. @MauiBigelow
3. @Ms.Fieldsiam
“Of course I was thinking of my girl Kamala because you know we are going to win tonight! And I just feel the energy it’s a good day outside”
4. @Dsfashionblogger
Black Women Style At The Polls black women style at the polls
5. Paris
“I chose this look for my election day because I’m trying to be really comfortable. I work at BusBoys and Poets and we are so excited to be holding our election night watch coverage.”
6. Keryce
“I’m a broadcast journalism major at Howard University. Today we’re covering the election so I can suited and ready to do some election coverage.”
