Black Women At The Polls: Election Day Looks That Made A Fashion Statement

Black Women Election Style

“This look was inspired by my dedication to building power for my, showing up for myself and women as the strongest and most intentional version of myself and my love for fashion,” she added.

Voting hit different today. I voted for a Black woman to be president. I was behind a 19-year-old young woman who was eager toin her life. Her youthful and jovial energy was matched with sparkles over her blushing face. “It’s my first time voting,” she shared walking up the steps into our local polling station. It was a reminder this election is about more than politics, it is a monumental moment for Black women. As a Black woman, I cast my vote forand though the voting experience is a bit anticlimactic, it felt triumphant.“I feel like a person doing her part to change the trajectory of our future. We are fighting for women’s rights and the basic human rights that everyone deserves, no matter their race, religion, sexual orientation, and gender identity,” said HB’sThe energy at the polling station was palpable. It felt good to see young Black men exercising their constitutional right to vote.Black women are taking the polls to carry this election like we always do. And like everything we do, we look good doing it. For, influencer and fashionista, “nothing says power like a nice suit.” Maui stepped out on election day in a denim set, red bag, and a crisp Harris and Walz ’24 t-shirt.Jordan Benston, a proud member of, made sure to represent for her fellow soror wearing pink and green to the polls. “It was important to me for it to be clear who I was casting my vote for. So I chose a t-shirt that said “Stroll To The Polls. It’s A Serious Matter,” JB said describing her voting fit. “After I voted – an older lady working the poles asked where I got my t-shirt from – in a very demure, very proper, very discreet way I simply answered “online” with a smile.” HB writer Lauren E. Willams also rocked pink and green to the polls.Out in DC, Black women were keeping it cute and comfy. Our political correspondentwas on the scene to talk to Black women voters on their election day style. According to Kelly, she’s seen a range of styles from what she describes as “cozy fall comfort, corporate chic, and eccentric streetwear.”Black women didn’t mind stopping to talk about their election-day fashion and why they chose to wear certain colors or styles. Keep scrolling to see what Black women wore to the polls.