Style & Fashion

Black Women Election Style

Black Women At The Polls: Election Day Looks That Made A Fashion Statement

Published on November 5, 2024

Black Women Election Style

Source: HelloBeautiful / Courtesy Of Talent

Voting hit different today. I voted for a Black woman to be president. I was behind a 19-year-old young woman who was eager to vote for the first time in her life. Her youthful and jovial energy was matched with sparkles over her blushing face. “It’s my first time voting,” she shared walking up the steps into our local polling station. It was a reminder this election is about more than politics, it is a monumental moment for Black women. As a Black woman, I cast my vote for Vice President Kamala Harris and though the voting experience is a bit anticlimactic, it felt triumphant.
“I feel like a person doing her part to change the trajectory of our future. We are fighting for women’s rights and the basic human rights that everyone deserves, no matter their race, religion, sexual orientation, and gender identity,” said HB’s Sr. Editor Marsha Badger. The energy at the polling station was palpable. It felt good to see young Black men exercising their constitutional right to vote.

Black Women Election Style

Black women are taking the polls to carry this election like we always do. And like everything we do, we look good doing it. For Maui Bigelow, influencer and fashionista, “nothing says power like a nice suit.” Maui stepped out on election day in a denim set, red bag, and a crisp Harris and Walz ’24 t-shirt. “This look was inspired by my dedication to building power for my, showing up for myself and women as the strongest and most intentional version of myself and my love for fashion,” she added. Jordan Benston, a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., made sure to represent for her fellow soror wearing pink and green to the polls. “It was important to me for it to be clear who I was casting my vote for. So I chose a t-shirt that said “Stroll To The Polls. It’s A Serious Matter,” JB said describing her voting fit. “After I voted – an older lady working the poles asked where I got my t-shirt from – in a very demure, very proper, very discreet way I simply answered “online” with a smile.” HB writer Lauren E. Willams also rocked pink and green to the polls.
Out in DC, Black women were keeping it cute and comfy. Our political correspondent Keyaira Kelly was on the scene to talk to Black women voters on their election day style. According to Kelly, she’s seen a range of styles from what she describes as “cozy fall comfort, corporate chic, and eccentric streetwear.”
Black women didn’t mind stopping to talk about their election-day fashion and why they chose to wear certain colors or styles. Keep scrolling to see what Black women wore to the polls.

1. @LorenLorosa

@LorenLorosa
Source: Courtesy Of Talent

‘The Breakfast Club’ host and Brown Girl Grinding creator, Loren Lorosa voted with her family, today. “Voting has always been a big deal in my house since a kid. I remember my first time voting for our first black president and where I was in life at that time .. heading to college So optimistic of life and excited to figure it all out. Now here I am almost a decade later voting for a black woman president and praying she wins so that my optimism can return!”

2. @MauiBigelow

@MauiBigelow
Source: Courtesy Of Talent

3. @Ms.Fieldsiam

@Ms.Fieldsiam
Source: Courtesy Of Talent

“Of course I was thinking of my girl Kamala because you know we are going to win tonight! And I just feel the energy it’s a good day outside”

4. @Dsfashionblogger

@Dsfashionblogger
Source: Courtesy Of Talent

Black Women Style At The Polls black women style at the polls

5. Paris

Paris
Source: Courtesy Of Talent

“I chose this look for my election day because I’m trying to be really comfortable. I work at BusBoys and Poets and we are so excited to be holding our election night watch coverage.”

6. Keryce

Keryce
Source: Courtesy Of Talent

“I’m a broadcast journalism major at Howard University. Today we’re covering the election so I can suited and ready to do some election coverage.”

Black Women At The Polls: Election Day Looks That Made A Fashion Statement was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

