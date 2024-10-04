Black Vendor Gets Into Scrap At Trump Rally, Xittter Throws Shade
Black Vendor Gets Into Struggle Scrap At Trump Rally, Xittter Throws Shade
Donald Trump in Michigan caught the attention of social media, who chalked it up to the tone of the event. On Thursday (October 3), the crowd waiting to hear former president Donald Trump outside of a venue in Saginaw, Michigan waiting to hear former president Donald Trump wound up being bystanders to a brawl between a Black vendor and white vendors selling memorabilia. The incident took place at 10:20 A.M. at the Ryder Center for Health and Physical Education at Saginaw Valley State University. It was captured on video by Anna Liz Nichols, a reporter for the Michigan Advance, who shared it in a post on X, formerly Twitter. According to reports, the fight stemmed from a verbal argument and led to the Black vendor being pummeled while he was on the ground by the two white vendors as the crowd of 1,000 rally attendees looked on. It was confirmed by the Associated Press that the fight involved only vendors and no one else from the crowd. “The Trump campaign reports that all of the individuals involved in the altercation were vendors, none were attendees and all were ejected from the premises,” a spokesperson for the campaign team said in a statement via text message. The incident caught the attention of several people on social media, some of whom initially thought that it was a fight between supporters of the former president. It didn’t go unnoticed by some who noted how the Black vendor wound up not faring too well in the fight, with some commenting that he shouldn’t have even been present. The rally in Saginaw is another event critical for the Trump campaign in a battleground state as early voting for the November presidential elections has begun. Ohio Senator JD Vance held two rallies in Marne and Auburn Hills the day before, and Vice President Kamala Harris is slated to hold a rally in Flint on Friday (October 4).A fight between a Black vendor and white vendors at a rally for
