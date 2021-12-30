The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

When it comes to interracial friendships, a lot can be misconstrued on both sides as it relates to experiences, upbringing and in most cases the varying reactions when faced with racism.

Rhode Island state Rep. Patricia Morgan recently caused a stir of controversy on the topic with a tweet that started off with “I had a black friend.” You can imagine what happened next.

Morgan was trying to make an argument against the highly-debated Critical Race Theory, which has been one of the most talked-about subjects in politics throughout 2021. In her tweet, she insists that she lost said “Black friend” for no other reason other than her whiteness. The message seemed to be both baseless and without reason, and soon led to many starting a #IHadABlackFriend trend to mock the legislator. After that hashtag began showing white people circulating racist stories, good ol’ Black Twitter fired back by trending #IHadAWhiteFriend to recall some of their own true-life experiences of having white friendships end over racism.

Both hashtags included a fair share of positive and negative responses, but #IHadAWhiteFriend really shed light on the ongoing transgressions that Black people deal with simply based off the color of their skin.

Although many believed Patricia Morgan’s “Black friend” to be imaginary and made up in order to cause an uproar, a Senator for RI District 6 named Tiara Mack stepped in to proudly claim the title and allege that it all may have began from a disagreement last week.

Take a look below at the handful of tweets we spotted in the #IHadAWhiteFriend trending topic that showed just how much work we have to do as a community in order to form friendships without racial tension:

Black Twitter Trends #IHadAWhiteFriend In Response To CRT Tweet By Rhode Island Legislator was originally published on blackamericaweb.com