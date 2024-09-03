Black Owned Company Releases "Wipe Me Downs"
Black Owned Diaper Company Releases “Wipe Me Downs” [Xwitter Reacts]A dose of joy has arrived in Target’s baby aisle, thanks to The Happy Hues Co. “Wipe Me Downs” is the brainchild of cultural architect Eunique Jones Gibson. Launched in 2023, The Happy Hues Company has already made waves with its innovative line of baby essentials, including the newly available “Wipe Me Downs” wipes. The Wipes are named after the hit song “Wipe Me Down” by Boosie Badazz. The hypoallergenic wipes are designed with over 99% water, Shea Butter, and Aloe to ensure gentle, moisturizing care for sensitive skin. Read More about Boosie Badazz Here —–> [Kanye West Claps Back At Boosie Badazz’s Diss Over Influence Claim]
The Happy Hues Co. isn’t just about quality products; “it’s a movement centered on celebrating diversity and culture. Gibson’s brand disrupts the traditionally homogeneous baby care market by offering products that reflect the vibrancy of various communities. Their flagship Big-ups training pants, introduced alongside four diverse characters, emphasize this commitment to representation.”Breaking into a retail space long dominated by major brands is a monumental achievement for a Black owned company.
As Gibson reflects, “It’s not just about being on the shelf—it’s about what it means for our community to see a Black-owned, mom-founded brand in this space.”This milestone highlights the brand’s mission to offer not only practical baby care solutions but also a reflection of diverse experiences and stories. The brand offers flexible purchasing options to cater to various needs and budgets. You can choose from:
- 4-pack for $15.99, which includes 336 wipes
- 6-pack for $24.99, providing 504 wipes
- 10-pack for $39.99, delivering a generous 840 wipes
