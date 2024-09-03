Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Black Owned Company Releases "Wipe Me Downs"

Black Owned Diaper Company Releases “Wipe Me Downs” [Xwitter Reacts]

Published on September 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black Owned Diaper Company Releases “Wipe Me Downs” [Xwitter Reacts]

Diaper Wipes on Changing Table

Source: Greggory DiSalvo / Getty

A dose of joy has arrived in Target’s baby aisle, thanks to The Happy Hues Co. “Wipe Me Downs” is the brainchild of cultural architect Eunique Jones Gibson. Launched in 2023, The Happy Hues Company has already made waves with its innovative line of baby essentials, including the newly available “Wipe Me Downs”™ wipes. The Wipes are named after the hit song “Wipe Me Down” by Boosie Badazz. The hypoallergenic wipes are designed with over 99% water, Shea Butter, and Aloe to ensure gentle, moisturizing care for sensitive skin. Read More about Boosie Badazz Here —–> [Kanye West Claps Back At Boosie Badazz’s Diss Over Influence Claim]
The Happy Hues Co. isn’t just about quality products; “it’s a movement centered on celebrating diversity and culture. Gibson’s brand disrupts the traditionally homogeneous baby care market by offering products that reflect the vibrancy of various communities. Their flagship Big-ups training pants, introduced alongside four diverse characters, emphasize this commitment to representation.”
  Breaking into a retail space long dominated by major brands is a monumental achievement for a Black owned company.
As Gibson reflects, “It’s not just about being on the shelf—it’s about what it means for our community to see a Black-owned, mom-founded brand in this space.”
This milestone highlights the brand’s mission to offer not only practical baby care solutions but also a reflection of diverse experiences and stories. The brand offers flexible purchasing options to cater to various needs and budgets. You can choose from:
  • 4-pack for $15.99, which includes 336 wipes
  • 6-pack for $24.99, providing 504 wipes
  • 10-pack for $39.99, delivering a generous 840 wipes
  Alongside Wipe Me Downs™, The Happy Hues Co. has expanded its product range with “Cuddlers” and “Go-Getters” diapers and continues to engage with their audience through creative content like a 3D animated series.
For families looking to celebrate their uniqueness, The Happy Hues Co. offers customization options for their characters, ensuring every child sees themselves reflected in their products. Available now at Target stores and online, The Happy Hues Co. is making a powerful statement about representation and joy in the baby essentials market. Twitter Reacts Below to the News of “Wipe me Downs” Hitting Targets Shelves.

1.

2.

https://twitter.com/T_Lloyd/status/1829530511703982132

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

https://twitter.com/naima/status/1829664651539320945

10.

Black Owned Diaper Company Releases “Wipe Me Downs” [Xwitter Reacts] was originally published on hot1009.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Esports Call Of Duty World League

FaZe Clan Loses Five Members On Christmas Day, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
New Era x PlayStation

New Era & PlayStation Link For A Fire, First-of-Its-Kind Collection [Photos]

Hip-Hop Wired
Joe Budden Podcast x Nicki Minaj TPUSA Chat

Joe Budden Hands In His Barbz Card, Moves On From Nicki Minaj Support

Hip-Hop Wired
Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025

Snoop Dogg’s Holiday Halftime Party Had Fans Busting A Move In Their Living Rooms

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close